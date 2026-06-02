How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 for free? Check exclusive cashless live-streaming options for Indian football fans

The FIFA World Cup 2026 marks a historic expansion from 32 to 48 teams. The tournament's 23rd edition is the first time 48 nations will compete at a World Cup. This year, the official slogan is #WeAre26.

Canada, Mexico and the USA are jointly hosting the tournament. A total of 104 matches will be played across 16 venues. All venues are spread across North America.

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For Indian viewers, the tournament starts on Friday, 12 June 2026. The opening match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on that date.

The venue is Mexico City, where local time is Thursday, 11 June. The 11.5-hour time difference pushes the broadcast past midnight in India.

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Two matches are scheduled for Indian viewers on the opening day. Mexico vs South Africa streams live at 12:30 AM IST on 12 June. South Korea vs Czech Republic follows at 7:30 AM IST the same morning. Both matches will be broadcast back-to-back on the opening night and morning.

Indian football fans will have a special reason to follow this World Cup. Several players of Indian origin will feature across different national teams.

New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh is among the notable names. Qatar's squad includes Niall Mason and Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid. Their presence adds an exciting dimension for fans back home.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups Group A: Czechia, Mexico, Republic of Korea, South Africa

Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Haiti, Morocco, Scotland

Group D: Australia, Paraguay, Türkiye, United States

Group E: Curaçao, Ecuador, Germany, Ivory Coast

Group F: Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay

Group I: France, Iraq, Norway, Senegal

Group J: Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Portugal, Uzbekistan

Group L: Croatia, England, Ghana, Panama

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 for Free? Due to time zone differences in North America, match timings will vary. Indian viewers can expect start times ranging between 9:30 PM and 9:30 AM IST. Fans should check the schedule carefully to plan their viewing.

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Indian fans have several options to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026. Here is a breakdown of the best ways to watch.

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ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports channels will officially carry all 104 matches. A standard ZEE5 subscription will be all that is needed. Hindi and English commentary will be available on both platforms.

FIFA+ FIFA's own streaming platform, FIFA+, is available worldwide at no cost. It requires neither a VPN nor payment. It carries a selection of live matches, highlights and replays. It does not show all 104 games, but it is a solid free starting point.

YouTube This is the first World Cup with YouTube as an official FIFA partner. The opening 10 minutes of every match will stream free on official broadcaster channels.

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Some full matches may also be available for free on YouTube in select territories. Pairing YouTube with FIFA+ gives fans a strong free viewing stack.

VPN Brazil's CazéTV streams all 104 matches free in 4K on YouTube. However, it is geo-locked to Brazil and requires a VPN to access from India. Using a VPN is legal in India.

US platforms Fox, Telemundo, YouTube TV, Fubo and Hulu carry every match. Each offers short free trials ranging from 1-3 days.

A VPN and a foreign payment method are also required. This option suits committed fans rather than casual viewers.

Bypassing regional geo-locks may breach the platform's terms of service. Use this option with full awareness of its limitations.

Please note that accessing websites explicitly banned by the Indian government is illegal, even with a VPN. It may lead to legal consequences under the Information Technology Act.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.