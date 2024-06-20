'I am a true INDIAN...': Igor Stimac to host chat session to 'open the cards' on Indian football's state, his sacking
Igor Stimac, the former head coach of the Indian football team, invited Indian media for a friendly chat session at 2 pm on June 21. What's the purpose of the chat? Check out here.
“I am a true INDIAN, and I tried to help in whatever way I could," Igor Stimac said on Thursday, days after being sacked as the head coach of the Indian football team. In a series of posts on X, Stimac invited Indian media for a friendly chat session at 2 pm on June 21. He said the purpose of the press conference was to “open the cards for the last time".