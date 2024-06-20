Igor Stimac, the former head coach of the Indian football team, invited Indian media for a friendly chat session at 2 pm on June 21. What's the purpose of the chat? Check out here.

"I am a true INDIAN, and I tried to help in whatever way I could," Igor Stimac said on Thursday, days after being sacked as the head coach of the Indian football team. In a series of posts on X, Stimac invited Indian media for a friendly chat session at 2 pm on June 21. He said the purpose of the press conference was to "open the cards for the last time".

He posted, "Hello, my dear friends from Indian Media. I'm sure you, like me, are stressed, disturbed, and worried, having seen the state of the national football over the last few months. You have every right to know the flow of events that put us here."

He continued, “I am a true INDIAN, and I tried to help in whatever way I could. Let's join in a friendly chat session at 14:00 IST on 21-06-24 and open the cards for the last time!"

Igor Stimac sacked as Team India's head coach The All India Football Federation (AIFF) sacked the Croatian manager Igor Stimac as Team India's head coach on June 17. The AIFF released a statement announcing his departure. It read, “Pursuant to the above, a notice of termination has been issued to Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect. The AIFF thanks Mr Stimac for his service to the National Team and wishes him well in his future endeavours."

Following the development, he said serving the Blue Tigers for five years was an honour. Stimac took to his official X account and said he had not expected to form such a strong bond with India. The former head coach said he was proud of every player and team member.

Stimac posted, “To all Indian football fans and my blue tigers, it's been an honour to serve you over the last 5 years. I didn't expect to form such a strong bond with this country and be so personally invested when I first joined you all. I'm proud of every player and team member."

