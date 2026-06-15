‘I hope that football will…’: Iran team arrives in US just ahead of historic peace deal | FIFA World Cup 2026

The Iranian football team arrived in the United States on Sunday, just a few hours before their Group G FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Iranian football team landed at the Los Angeles International Airport just a few hours before a peace deal between the United States and Iran was announced. In a statement made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was announced that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon."

The Iran football team's arrival also ended months of uncertainty after it faced visa delays amid political tensions between the two countries.

Iran head coach plays down ‘hype’ surrounding team On Sunday, Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei said that his team was "impacted" by the political tensions but was ignoring the "hype" that has been surrounding the team.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Amir said in a press conference, reported AFP.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football," he added.

He further said that his team is at the FIFA World Cup to "represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora."

“I hope that football ​will bring about joy and enjoyment, and bring closer the cultures and countries,” he said.

He opined that football should be separate from politics. "We are not political people... football is separate from politics," he added.

Iran were originally scheduled to hold their training camp in the United States, but later relocated to Tijuana, Mexico, on short notice.

"We arrived late, and we didn't have enough time to adjust... it will affect us, but God willing, I know that my players are very determined to do their utmost and show the highest quality," the head coach said.

"Of course, our camp was changed twice, first it was in the United States, then we were transferred to Mexico, and of course, that impacts us," he added. Ghalenoei reiterated that his team's main aim was to bring joy to the people of Iran.

"But we Iranians make opportunities out of hardship, and we don't think about anything other than bringing joy to our people, and we will do our utmost, and the rest is up to God the Almighty," he added.

Also Read | Iran to relocate 2026 FIFA World Cup training camp to Tijuana Mexico

Iran has never qualified for the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup. In the 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup, teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the round of 32, wherein the knockout stages will begin. They will be joined in the round of 32 by the eight best third-placed teams.