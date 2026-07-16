‘I never wanted to compare…’: Messi dedicates World Cup semifinal win over England to Maradona | Here's what he said

Lionel Messi has once again proved that age is just a number as he dragged Argentina to the second consecutive FIFA World Cup final and the third of his career after defeating England 2-1 in the semifinal at Atlanta.

After his win, the Argetina captain dedicated the victory to his former coach and the country's number one national icon - Diego Armando Maradona.

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“I’m sure Diego is enjoying this so much from up above. It goes for him, this was always a very special day… I’m happy of being able to give him this joy and 𝐈 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 and enjoys it," Messi was quoted as saying by football journalist Fabrizio Romano in a social media post.

“We are lucky to have lived in Diego’s era. 𝐈 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞. I choose to hold on to all the beautiful moments we shared together," Messi also said.

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Diego scripted history vs England Maradona himself was the star performer in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal in which Argentina played against England.

Maradona was at his best and worst as he scored probably the most controversial goal and the best one in the history of the tournament within a span of a few minutes against England.

He scored the notorious Hand of God goal in the match, where he jumped up in front of then England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net with his left fist, later acknowledging the act as a goal scored "little by the head of Maradona and a little by the hand of God".

Later, he took his team 2-0 up when he received the ball in the midfield, sprung past two player, and dribbled through the Argentina defence before slotting it past Shilton. This goal came to be known as the Goal of the Century and is to this day regarded as the best goal scored in the FIFA World Cup history.

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Argentina march on Argentina once again won the match coming back from behind. They were down 0-1 till the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez scored the first goal off a Messi cross. Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal in stoppage time, thanks to a Messi assist once again.

Now Argentina will face Spain in the semifinal on Monday (12:30 am IST) while England will meet France in the third-place match on Sunday (2:30 am IST).

Records galore for Leo Messi Messi, while helping his team whenever they find themselves in dire straits, is also adding records to his name every time he steps out for his country. This game was no different.

With this win, Messi can now become the only second player in the history of the tournament to play in three different finals. The only player who has this record to his name is Brazil's Cafu, who played in the 1994, 1998, and the 2002 finals. Messi has already played in the 2014 and the 2022 final, winning the latter.

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Messi has now scored or assisted in 13 back-to-back matches for both club and contry. This is the second longest such streak of his career, having earlier done so for 14 games in 2011.

Also Read | Is Messi set to win Golden Boot after two assists in semifinal vs England?

Messi also completed nine dribbles and two assists in the same World Cup knockout game, being the first player on record (since 1966) to do so.

Messi now has 12 assists in FIFA World Cups, with 10 of them coming in the knockout stages itself. The second-highest assists in the tournament is eight (by Maradona).

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.