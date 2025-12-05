'I'd love to be there': Lionel Messi confirms his plans to play 2026 FIFA World Cup; Scaloni wants him in the team

Lionel Messi has confirmed his plans to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the ‘worst’ case scenario, he says he will watch the match it live, hinting at being a part of the team anyway.

Advertisement

"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there,” Messi told ESPN.

"At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country -- especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way," he added.

Lionel Messi says Argentina have a strong chance because the squad is full of “hungry winners”. The temperament is built under coach Lionel Scaloni, according to Leo.

"It's a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that's contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train and they give everything,” Messi told ESPN.

According to the Argentine legend, the players work hard in every training session and push each other to give everything. That makes the group both united and fiercely competitive.

Advertisement

Messi has praised Scaloni and his staff for creating a calm daily environment that allows players to grow. Newcomers settle quickly as the team spirit is high. Messi believes Argentina must use this period wisely.

"Argentina need to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence and relief to prepare for competitions differently," he said.

If Lionel Messi plays in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it will be a record-breaking achievement anyway. No player in the history of football has managed to take part in six World Cups before.

And, Scaloni wants him there.

"He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust, and we can talk about everything," Messi said.

Advertisement

Fans have been hoping for it, especially after speculation that Messi would retire after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But, he did not. In fact, he has been enjoying an incredible form while playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi in MLS Lionel Messi has scored 50 goals in MLS so far across three seasons with Miami. He started in 2023 with 1 goal in 6 matches, then delivered a strong 2024 season with 20 goals in 19 games.

His best year has been 2025, with 29 goals in 28 matches. Across 53 league appearances, he has maintained a high scoring rate while also providing 35 assists.

His performances earned him 3 Player of the Month awards in 2025 alone. Messi continues to be the key force driving Miami towards the MLS Cup Final against Vancouver on 6 December.

Advertisement