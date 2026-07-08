‘I’m Brazilian, but I know…’: Rivaldo’s post about Lionel Messi goes viral | Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026

Fans can’t stop posting about Lionel Messi after Argentina’s miraculous comeback against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026. After trailing 0-2 until the 78th minute, the South American team scored 3 goals in 13 minutes to storm into the quarter-finals.

Rivaldo, one of the legendary footballers Brazil have ever produced, has also spoken about last night’s match. He said, despite being archrivals, he would not hesitate to appreciate what Messi and Argentina had pulled off.

“What determination, what desire to win, what fight and what commitment from everyone! This is exactly what fans expect to see on the pitch at a FIFA World Cup,” Rivaldo wrote.

“Talking about Leo Messi, almost goes without saying: What a player! At 39, playing in his sixth World Cup, he continues to show the same passion for the Argentina shirt. He celebrates, fights, cries and, once again, proves decisive,” he continued.

“I’m Brazilian. I love my country, and I will always support our national team. Rivalry is part of football, but I also know how to recognise and admire a great performance and a team that leaves everything on the pitch,” Rivaldo further said.

“Matches like this elevate football and are worthy of a FIFA World Cup. Congratulations to Argentina on reaching the next round,” he concluded.

Rivaldo’s Instagram post garnered several comments.

Also Read | What happened in Argentina vs Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash?

“Messi is an alien!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Guys have blood in their eyes... That Messi is something else, what a player!!” wrote another user.

One user commented, “Pure truth ... and to see that the 10 players with him give their lives for him is beautiful to watch... We have to appreciate it because it's ending.”

"What an honour to know that you appreciate a player like Messi. All the respect of the Argentinians,” replied an Argentine fan.

“Recognising greatness despite rivalry is what always made you different,” came from another.

One user wrote, “Argentina and Brazil have respect and consider themselves worthy rivals. And in the end, we admire each other.”

Also Read | Argentina vs Egypt: List of penalty misses by Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cups

“That’s why you’re a legend both on and off the pitch. Recognition like this carries real value. Rivalry belongs on the field, nothing more. Argentinians and Brazilians should be grateful for the number and quality of footballers our countries have given to the world,” posted another football fan.

Rivaldo was an integral part of Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign. That was the last time Selecao won the trophy. Considered one of the greatest of all time, Rivaldo is one of the handful of players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.

Argentina vs Egypt: What Happened? Argentina staged a stunning comeback, beating Egypt 3-2 in Atlanta. They trailed 0-2 with just 11 minutes of normal time left.

Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring early with a powerful header. Messi then missed a penalty, saved by Mostafa Shobeir. Then, Egypt's Mostafa Zico had a goal disallowed by VAR. He later scored legitimately, putting Egypt firmly ahead 2-0.

Cristian Romero pulled one back, heading home Messi's cross. Messi then redeemed himself, volleying in his 8th tournament goal. Lautaro Martínez then set up Enzo Fernández's winner deep into stoppage time.

The result sparked serious outrage within the Egyptian camp afterwards. Players felt an Argentine defender had fouled Mohamed Salah just before Argentina's winner. The referee refused to review that particular incident.