Business News/ Sports / Football News/  In Pics: Lionel Messi's perfect debut for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul; Leo's left foot strikes again

In Pics: Lionel Messi's perfect debut for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul; Leo's left foot strikes again

12 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 08:44 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

It was Lionel Messi's perfect debut for Inter Miam... more

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waves before playing in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)
1/12Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) waves before playing in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF manager Gerardo Martino with forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
2/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF manager Gerardo Martino with forward Lionel Messi (10) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) checks in for midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
3/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) checks in for midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) prepares to go into the game in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
4/12Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) prepares to go into the game in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
5/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Soccer Football - Leagues Cup - Group J - Inter Miami v Cruz Azul - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - July 21, 2023 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Marco Bello (REUTERS)
6/12Soccer Football - Leagues Cup - Group J - Inter Miami v Cruz Azul - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - July 21, 2023 Inter Miami's Lionel Messi in action REUTERS/Marco Bello (REUTERS)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
7/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against Cruz Azul defender Rafael Guerrero (33) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
8/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against Cruz Azul defender Rafael Guerrero (33) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball while defended by Cruz Azul midfielder Ignacio Rivero (15) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
9/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball while defended by Cruz Azul midfielder Ignacio Rivero (15) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
10/12Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gestures after scoring late in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
11/12Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gestures after scoring late in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring late in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
12/12Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring late in the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
