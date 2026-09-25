IND vs PAN LIVE Score, FIFA Friendly 2026: India face Panama test in a demanding run of international friendlies

India vs Panama Live Score: Three years after lifting the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men's football team will take on Panama on Friday - the first of three FIFA friendlies against World Cup teams. This will be India's first-ever meeting with Panama.

Post the Panama game, India will host five-time champions Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6 respectively in Kolkata. Panama are ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, 94 places above India (at 138th) and present an immediate test for Khalid Jamil’s side.

Panama will become the eighth CONCACAF nation to face India. The Blue Tigers’ previous 14 matches against teams from the confederation have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats.

India vs Panama full squads

India: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Panama: Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts; Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson; Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert; Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez.