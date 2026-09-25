IND vs PAN LIVE Score, FIFA Friendly 2026: India face Panama test in a demanding run of international friendlies

India vs Panama Live Score: Three years after lifting the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men's football team will take on Panama on Friday - the first of three FIFA friendlies against World Cup teams. This will be India's first-ever meeting with Panama.
Post the Panama game, India will host five-time champions Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6 respectively in Kolkata. Panama are ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, 94 places above India (at 138th) and present an immediate test for Khalid Jamil’s side.
Panama will become the eighth CONCACAF nation to face India. The Blue Tigers’ previous 14 matches against teams from the confederation have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats.
India: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Panama: Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts; Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson; Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert; Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez.
Mosquera, Murillo, Blackman, Cordoba, Andrade, Gutierrez, Martinez, Harvey, Adalberto, J. Rodriguez, T. Rodriguez.
India’s last five matches began with a 2–1 win over Hong Kong. They then lost 2–0 to Jamaica and 1–0 to Zimbabwe. After that came a 3–1 defeat to Tajikistan, followed by a 1–1 draw with the same side in their most recent outing.
Panama come into the India friendly on the back of a mixed run. They beat the Dominican Republic 4–2, then drew 1–1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina. After that they lost 1–0 to Ghana and 0–1 to Croatia. Their most recent outing was a 0–2 defeat to England.
The India vs Panama international friendly will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also follow the game online through the SonyLIV app and website.
The Indian football team will take on Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first-ever India vs Panama FIFA Friendly in Bengaluru.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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