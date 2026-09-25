IND vs PAN LIVE Score, FIFA Friendly 2026: India face Panama test in a demanding run of international friendlies

India vs Panama Live Score: Three years after lifting the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men's football team will take on Panama on Friday - the first of three FIFA friendlies against World Cup teams. This will be India's first-ever meeting with Panama.
Post the Panama game, India will host five-time champions Brazil and Uruguay on October 3 and 6 respectively in Kolkata. Panama are ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, 94 places above India (at 138th) and present an immediate test for Khalid Jamil’s side.
Panama will become the eighth CONCACAF nation to face India. The Blue Tigers’ previous 14 matches against teams from the confederation have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats.
India: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Panama: Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts; Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson; Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert; Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez.
Mosquera, Murillo, Blackman, Cordoba, Andrade, Gutierrez, Martinez, Harvey, Adalberto, J. Rodriguez, T. Rodriguez.
India’s last five matches began with a 2–1 win over Hong Kong. They then lost 2–0 to Jamaica and 1–0 to Zimbabwe. After that came a 3–1 defeat to Tajikistan, followed by a 1–1 draw with the same side in their most recent outing.
Panama come into the India friendly on the back of a mixed run. They beat the Dominican Republic 4–2, then drew 1–1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina. After that they lost 1–0 to Ghana and 0–1 to Croatia. Their most recent outing was a 0–2 defeat to England.
The India vs Panama international friendly will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also follow the game online through the SonyLIV app and website.
The Indian football team will take on Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first-ever India vs Panama FIFA Friendly in Bengaluru.