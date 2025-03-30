India All-Stars vs Brazil Legends Live Streaming details: When and where to watch legendary football match online

The football fans in India will be having a treat of their lifetime as India All-Stars will play Brazil Legends in an exhibition football match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (March 30). The match, which is a celebration of football heritage in India and Brazil, will see the likes of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Cafu playing against the Indian legendary footballers Mehtab Hossain, Alvito D’Cunha and IM Vijayan and others.

Leading the five-time World Cup winners would be Ronaldinho Gaucho. The legendary footballer, who made his name at Barcelona, was an integral part of the Brazil team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup. He had also won the 2005 Ballon d’Or while playing for Barcelona.

The match is a part of the Football Plus Summit, taking place in Chennai on March 30 and April 1. The Football Plus Summit is an event organised by the Football Plus Soccer Academy, in association with Brazil Soccer Academy.

India All-Stars Vs Brazil Legends match details The India All-Stars vs Brazil Legends exhibition match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, which is also known as Marina Arena. The match starts at 7 PM IST.

India All-Stars Vs Brazil Legends live streaming details FanCode will live stream the India All-Stars vs Brazil Legends exhibition match on its app and website. As far as the broadcast of this is game is concerned, no information is available.

India All-Stars Vs Brazil Legends full squads Brazil Legends: Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Gilberto Silva, Edmilson, Kleberson, Giovanni, Ricardo Oliveira, Cacapa, Camanducaia, Elivelton, Paulo Sergio, Viola, Jorginho, Amaral, Lucio, Alexandre Ferro, Dunga.