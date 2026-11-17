India claimed a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title on Tuesday, November 17, coming from behind to defeat a 10-man Pakistan 2-1 in the final at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The Blue Tigers also became the first side to win three consecutive editions of the tournament.

The result marked the first time India and Pakistan had met in a SAFF Championship final. Pakistan, chasing their maiden title, led at half-time through Alamgir Ghazi before a red card shifted the contest. Suhail Bhat equalised almost immediately, and Sandip Mandi headed the decisive goal in the 88th minute.

How Pakistan took the lead Pakistan looked the sharper side in the opening 45 minutes. They repeatedly attacked down the flanks and delivered dangerous crosses into the Indian penalty area. Goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh was kept busy, producing several important saves, including one from McKeal Abdullah’s acrobatic flick.

India struggled to create clear openings. Their best chance arrived when Ricky Shabong’s volley was turned away by Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt. The breakthrough for the visitors came in first-half stoppage time. A low ball from Junaid Shah deflected off Khaiminthang Lhungdim, and Ghazi curled the loose ball into the far corner to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead at the break.

What changed after the break India emerged with greater intent after half-time.Vishnu struck the post early in the second half, with Butt completing the clearance. The match swung in the 59th minute when the referee reviewed a challenge on Brison Fernandes on the VAR monitor and sent Junaid Shah off with a straight red card. Pakistan were reduced to 10 men.

A minute later, India levelled. Lhungdim swung in a cross from the right, and Suhail Bhat finished first-time to make it 1-1. It was Bhat’s third goal against Pakistan in the tournament, following his brace in the group-stage meeting.

How India sealed the title With the numerical advantage, India controlled the remainder of the match. Head coach Naushad Moosa introduced Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad in place of Brison Fernandes and PV Vishnu. The winner arrived from a set-piece in the 88th minute. Rabeeh delivered a corner, and Mandi’s header looped into the top corner. The defender removed his shirt and sprinted away in celebration.

Pakistan pushed forward during five minutes of added time. With Butt advanced for a corner, Lhungdim had a chance to extend the lead, but Abdul Samad blocked his effort. India held firm to lift the trophy.

Path of the young Indian side Moosa guided a developmental squad at the championship while the senior team under Khalid Jamil prepared for friendlies in New Zealand. India reached the final after winning all three of their matches. Pakistan, coached by former Peru international Nolberto Solano, finished second in their group before beating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-finals.