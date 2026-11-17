India claimed a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title on Tuesday, November 17, coming from behind to defeat a 10-man Pakistan 2-1 in the final at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The Blue Tigers also became the first side to win three consecutive editions of the tournament.

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The result marked the first time India and Pakistan had met in a SAFF Championship final. Pakistan, chasing their maiden title, led at half-time through Alamgir Ghazi before a red card shifted the contest. Suhail Bhat equalised almost immediately, and Sandip Mandi headed the decisive goal in the 88th minute.

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How Pakistan took the lead Pakistan looked the sharper side in the opening 45 minutes. They repeatedly attacked down the flanks and delivered dangerous crosses into the Indian penalty area. Goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh was kept busy, producing several important saves, including one from McKeal Abdullah’s acrobatic flick.

India struggled to create clear openings. Their best chance arrived when Ricky Shabong’s volley was turned away by Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt. The breakthrough for the visitors came in first-half stoppage time. A low ball from Junaid Shah deflected off Khaiminthang Lhungdim, and Ghazi curled the loose ball into the far corner to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead at the break.

What changed after the break India emerged with greater intent after half-time.Vishnu struck the post early in the second half, with Butt completing the clearance. The match swung in the 59th minute when the referee reviewed a challenge on Brison Fernandes on the VAR monitor and sent Junaid Shah off with a straight red card. Pakistan were reduced to 10 men.

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A minute later, India levelled. Lhungdim swung in a cross from the right, and Suhail Bhat finished first-time to make it 1-1. It was Bhat’s third goal against Pakistan in the tournament, following his brace in the group-stage meeting.

How India sealed the title With the numerical advantage, India controlled the remainder of the match. Head coach Naushad Moosa introduced Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad in place of Brison Fernandes and PV Vishnu. The winner arrived from a set-piece in the 88th minute. Rabeeh delivered a corner, and Mandi’s header looped into the top corner. The defender removed his shirt and sprinted away in celebration.

Pakistan pushed forward during five minutes of added time. With Butt advanced for a corner, Lhungdim had a chance to extend the lead, but Abdul Samad blocked his effort. India held firm to lift the trophy.

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Path of the young Indian side Moosa guided a developmental squad at the championship while the senior team under Khalid Jamil prepared for friendlies in New Zealand. India reached the final after winning all three of their matches. Pakistan, coached by former Peru international Nolberto Solano, finished second in their group before beating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Before the final, the sides had met 30 times. India held a clear advantage with 17 wins to Pakistan’s four, with nine draws.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.