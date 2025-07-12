India Football Federation confirms ISL put on hold, awaits Supreme Court nod on rights agreement

The All India Football Federation in a statemetn on Saturday confirmed that the 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been put on hold while the body. It noted that the negotiations regarding Master Rights Agreement - the main contract between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (league's operator) - have been in abeyance since Supreme Court's order in April.

The body, however, assured that it will take all possible steps in its power to ensure the continuity of ISL.