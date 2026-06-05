India may miss FIFA World Cup 2026, but these 4 Indian-origin players will be there

India has yet to play in a senior men's FIFA World Cup, but there will still be a significant Indian connection at the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026.

India had, in fact, qualified for the 1950 FIFA World Cup but withdrew from the tournament, citing travel costs and prioritising the 1952 Olympics.

Even though the Indian football team will not compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, four Indian-origin players are set to represent different nations at the tournament, which will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June.

Here's a look at them:

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar) Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid was born on 16 June 2006 and is just 19 years old. He was born to Malayali parents, Jamshid and Shaima, who lived in Kannur before moving to Qatar in 1996.

His father played football for the University of Calicut in Kerala and currently works as an accountant in Qatar.

Tahsin trained at Qatar's Aspire Academy before joining Al Duhail. It was at Al Duhail that he emerged as one of Qatar's most promising young attackers. The winger has represented Qatar at senior, Under-23, Under-20, and youth levels.

Tahsin made his senior debut for Qatar in June 2024 during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Afghanistan.

Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand) Sarpreet Singh was born on 20 February 1997 in Auckland, New Zealand, to parents who hailed from Punjab's Jalandhar. After an impressive time with Wellington Phoenix, German giants Bayern Munich signed Sarpreet in 2019.

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He then had stints in Germany and Portugal before returning to Wellington Phoenix on loan from Serbian club TSC. He made his senior New Zealand debut in 2018 and has since earned 24 international caps. Earlier this year, Sarpreet sustained a knee injury during his first match back with Wellington Phoenix.

He has recovered from the injury after completing rehabilitation and will be raring to go at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nishan Velupillay (Australia) Nishan Velupillay was born in Melbourne on 7 May, 2001, to his father, Sasinath Velupillay, who is Malaysian with Sri Lankan Tamil roots, and his mother, Gillian, who is Anglo-Indian.

Nishan rose through the ranks in Australian football through Melbourne Victory's Academy system. The winger has played 128 matches for Melbourne Victory's senior side since 2021, scoring 19 goals.

View full Image View full Image Nishan Velupillay will play for Australia at the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. ( Getty Images via AFP )

He made his senior Australia debut during a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against China in 2024, and has earned a total of six international caps since then.

Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo) Samuel Moutoussamy was born in Paris on 12 August, 1996 to a Congolese mother and an Indo-Guadeloupean father. Like Nishan, Samuel's family also has roots in the Tamil community.

Even though he was born in Paris, the French capital, he still chose to play international football for DR Congo. He had an extensive career with French side Nantes, playing 144 matches for them before playing in the Netherlands and Turkey. Samuel currently plays for Greek side Atromitos.

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