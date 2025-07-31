India men's football head coach: What makes Khalid Jamil frontrunner ahead of Stephen Constantine & Stefan Tarkovic?

The Indian men's football team will have a new head coach when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee meets virtually on Friday. Following the departure of Manolo Marquez, the AIFF had invited applications for the position. The governing body of Indian football in the country shortlisted Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic among the 170 names submitted.
Jamil is currently coaching Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Durand Cup while Constantine is a former India head coach. Tarkovic, who had been a national team coach, has no links with Indian football. However, among the three, Jamil looks to be the frontrunner for the top job.
A former player, Tarkovic has been at helm for his native Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan - a criteria that will be given preference according to the AIFF advertisement. However, Tarkovic lack of knowledge about Indian football puts him out of contention for the job. Tarkovic's last assignment was with Kyrgyzstan that ended in June 2024.
The 62-year-old Constantine was at the helm of Indian football team on two occasions previously - 2002 to 2005 and 2015 to 2019. It was under Constantine, India achieved their highest FIFA ranking of 97 from 173 and also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup in 2019. But his record of guiding East Bengal to a ninth-place finish in the 2022-23 Indian Super League doesn't keep him in good stead.
Following his departure from East Bengal, Constantine took charge of Pakistan national football team in 2023. Constantine's only win as a Pakistan coach was against Cambodia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Jamil's biggest advantage is his Indian citizenship and would cost less than Constantine and Tarkovic. Although Jamil doesn't have much international experience but his recent records of guiding Jamshedpur FC to an ISL semifinal and Super Cup final last season will be considered. If chosen, Jamil will become the first Indian coach for the men's national team after 13 years since Savio Medeira (October 2011 to March 2012).
