India men's football head coach: What makes Khalid Jamil frontrunner ahead of Stephen Constantine & Stefan Tarkovic?

The Indian men's football team will have a new head coach when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee meets virtually on Friday. Following the departure of Manolo Marquez, the AIFF had invited applications for the position. The governing body of Indian football in the country shortlisted Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic among the 170 names submitted.

Jamil is currently coaching Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Durand Cup while Constantine is a former India head coach. Tarkovic, who had been a national team coach, has no links with Indian football. However, among the three, Jamil looks to be the frontrunner for the top job.

Also Read | Manolo Marquez steps down as India football head coach

A former player, Tarkovic has been at helm for his native Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan - a criteria that will be given preference according to the AIFF advertisement. However, Tarkovic lack of knowledge about Indian football puts him out of contention for the job. Tarkovic's last assignment was with Kyrgyzstan that ended in June 2024.

Why Stephen Constantine is unlikely to get third term? The 62-year-old Constantine was at the helm of Indian football team on two occasions previously - 2002 to 2005 and 2015 to 2019. It was under Constantine, India achieved their highest FIFA ranking of 97 from 173 and also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup in 2019. But his record of guiding East Bengal to a ninth-place finish in the 2022-23 Indian Super League doesn't keep him in good stead.

Following his departure from East Bengal, Constantine took charge of Pakistan national football team in 2023. Constantine's only win as a Pakistan coach was against Cambodia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Also Read | Khalid Jamil lone Indian among three candidates shortlisted by AIFF for top job