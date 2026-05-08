India one win shy of securing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026 spot on merit after entering Asian Cup quarterfinals

The Indian women's football team are just a win away from securing a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026 spot on merit after the Young Tigresses trounced Lebanon to advance into the quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in China on Friday. The semifinalists in the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026 to be held in Morocco later in the year.

Although India have featured in a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022 by the virtue of being the hosts, but have never qualified on merit. Having lost to Japan and Australia earlier in Group B, it was a do-or-die situation for the Indian women colts in Suzhou. The girls stepped up when needed as they defeated Lebanon 4-0 with Pritika Barman scoring a brace.

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This was India's first win and first goals in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup since 2005 and marked their first-ever qualification to the knockout stage at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. In women’s football, it is India’s first Asian Cup knockout stage appearance since the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2004, when the team also reached the quarterfinals.

Although India finished third in Group A with three points, but qualified as one of the two best third-placed teams alongside Thailand. Knowing that a win would secure a place in the last eight, India made just one change from their last game with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes.

Indian assert early dominance India got the lead as early as in the sixth minute with Pritika finding the back of the net. Twisting past Lebanon defender Joya Bou Assaf, Pritika unleashed superb left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly to hand India the perfect start.

Taking control of the game early on, India pressed hard in the attacking third. The scoreline could have been 3-0 inside the first 20 minutes had Anushka Kumari and Pritika were not denied by the Lebanon defence. On the other hand, Lebanon struggled with India's quick movements in wide areas.

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India doubled the lead on 36 minutes when Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva Devi Senjam at the edge of the box, and the forward surged past Gianna Frangieh before calmly slotting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper. India went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

India's dominance was rewarded again in the 72nd minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya. Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike.

Pritika put the final nail in the coffin 13 minutes later as she drove into the penalty area unchallenged before calmly finishing past Marie to put the result beyond doubt.

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Who will India face in quarterfinals? In the the quarterfinal, India will face hosts China, who topped Group A with nine points, at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium on May 11, at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel. In the other quarterfinals, North Korea will play Thailand while Japan face South Korea. Vietnam will take on Australia in the last quarterfinal.