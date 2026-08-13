India sacrifice FIFA Asean Cup as Brazil game takes precedence in October; talks on for 2 friendlies against WC teams

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially withdrawn from the inaugural FIFA Asean Cup in Indonesia, to give priority to the historic international friendly against five-time champions Brazil. The FIFA Asean Cup is scheduled to start on September 24 with the final on October 3 - the same date as India vs Brazil clash at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

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India were drawn in Group A of Division 1, or the Premier Division, alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the FIFA Asean Cup. “Yes, we will not play in the Asean Cup. We have informed FIFA and the organisers," AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey told The Telegraph. India were one of the invitees in the Asean Cup in Indonesia.

"We will prepare for the Brazil match,” added Chaubey. With the Indian Super League (ISL) not starting until the second week of October, the players will not get adequate game-time before the Brazil clash. Participating in the FIFA Asean Cup would have given the players an opportunity fine-tune.

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However, Chaubey assured that the players will get game-time as the AIFF are in talks for two friendlies against higher-ranked sides. “We will ensure Indian players do not lose out on game time after pulling out of the Asean Cup," said the AIFF president.

"So we are looking for two friendlies against higher-ranked teams apart from the Brazil match. It could be one before the Brazil friendly and one after it, or it could be two before the October 3 match also,” he added. According to FIFA.com, all nations are limited to play four friendlies during the September 21 to October 6 window.

Also Read | Chaos engulfs Indian football ahead of inaugural FIFA Asean Cup and Brazil tie

Talks on for 2 friendlies against World Cup teams AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan explained the apex body's decision to pull out from the Asean Cup. "For us the Brazil match is very important because we never get a chance to play Brazil very often. Maybe in the next 10 years, we may never get a chance," Satyanarayan told Livemint on Thursday.

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With a chance to play in the Asean Cup gone, the Indian football body is in talks with a couple of teams that played in FIFA World Cup in the United States. “We are also looking to play two more international friendlies in the same window. It could be one before the Brazil game and one after, depending on the availability," he added.

Asked who could be India opponents in the FIFA friendlies other than Brazil, Satyanarayan refused to divulge much into details. We have sent out emails to some good countries. “You can say that there could be countries that played in the World Cup. Someone reported that we are speaking to Cape Verde. I don't know where they are getting that news from,” he said.

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Based on Article 5.2 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup regulations, “any participating member association that withdraws from the ASEAN Cup no later than 30 days before the first match of the ASEAN Cup shall be fined at least CHF 15,000 (approximately ₹17.6 lakh) by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.”

However, it is understood that AIFF will escape the fine after explaining the whole situation to FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom in detail.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in