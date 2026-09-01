India squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies 2026: Khalid Jamil names 26 players; No Jhingan or Chhangte

Indian men’s football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Monday named a 26-player squad for the September-October FIFA international window. The Blue Tigers will play three friendlies against higher-ranked sides that all featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
India will face Panama on 26th September in Bengaluru, then travel to Kolkata to meet five-time world champions Brazil on 3rd October and two-time winners Uruguay on 6th October.
These fixtures give India a rare chance to measure themselves against established international sides. Panama, Brazil and Uruguay all played at the World Cup earlier this year. For a team ranked well outside the world’s top 100, sharing a pitch with Brazil and Uruguay in front of a home crowd in Kolkata is a significant moment, regardless of the final scores.
Khalid Jamil’s side will start camp on 14th September in Bengaluru. After the Panama match, they will move to Kolkata on 28th September for the remaining two games at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).
Veteran defender Sandesh Jhingan and regular winger Lallianzuala Chhangte have been left out of the 26-man group. Their absence stands out given their long service to the national team in recent windows.
The attacking unit includes Australian-born forward Ryan Williams, who has committed his international future to India. He joins Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, Edmund Lalrindika and Irfan Yadwad.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu remains the senior goalkeeper and most capped player in the squad. He is joined by Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Som Kumar.
The defence mixes experience with younger options such as Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta and Pramveer. Midfield features familiar names including Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte and Ashique Kuruniyan.
Four reserves have been named and can be called up if needed: goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam.
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
26 September: India vs Panama, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
3 October: India vs Brazil, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
6 October: India vs Uruguay, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
The window offers Khalid Jamil a chance to assess his group against stronger opposition before future assignments. The blend of established players and newer names suggests he wants both experience and energy for the three matches.