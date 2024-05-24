India squad for FIFA WC Qualifier against Kuwait: Who is in and who is out?
India announced a 27-member squad for the June 6 World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait, which would be the final game of star striker and longtime captain Sunil Chhetri's international career. Due to injuries, forward Parthib Gogoi and defender Muhammad Hammad were left out of the squad.
In preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata, India’s head coach, Igor Stimac, has finalized a squad of 27 players for the skipper Sunil Chhetri’s last game. Last week, Chhetri announced retirement from international football.