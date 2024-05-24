In preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata, India’s head coach, Igor Stimac, has finalized a squad of 27 players for the skipper Sunil Chhetri’s last game. Last week, Chhetri announced retirement from international football.

The squad selection follows a camp in Bhubaneswar, which initially included 32 players. Phurba Lachenpa, Parthib Gogoi, Imran Khan, Muhammad Hammad, and Jithin MS have been released from the camp.

“All of them were very professional and hard-working. The competition is strong amongst them, especially in the positions of Jithin and Parthib," Stimac said in a press statement.

“Parthib and Hammad suffered minor injuries a few days back and will need 7-14 days of rest," he added. He did not specify the type of injuries.

The remaining players will continue training in Bhubaneswar until they depart for Kolkata on May 29. On June 6, the Blue Tigers will face Kuwait at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

After the match against Kuwait, the Indian team will head to Qatar on June 11 for their final two Group A fixtures. With four points from four games, India is currently ranked second in the group.

The group’s top two teams will advance to the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 3 and secure a spot in the AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

