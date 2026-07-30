India vs Brazil 2026: Historic FIFA football friendly confirmed for October 3; check details

Indian football fans woke up to dream news on Thursday (July 30). The All India Football Federation and the Brazilian Football Confederation both confirmed a historic international friendly. India will face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

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This is the first time the senior men’s teams of the two nations will meet. It is also the first time Brazil’s senior side will play on Indian soil.

Historic first meeting between India and Brazil The official announcement came through social media posts that quickly went viral. The Indian Football handle simply wrote, “A date for the history books” along with a striking poster showing the date, venue and national flags.

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The Brazilian Football Confederation shared more detail. In its statement the CBF said: “Brazil will play its first-ever match against India. The historic encounter will take place on Saturday, October 3, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.”

The same post noted, "It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international audience for the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has closely followed the history of Brazilian football with enormous affection and passion. We are eager to experience this moment alongside millions of Indian fans! See you in Kolkata," it added.

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Match details and venue The game is a FIFA men’s international friendly scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026. The venue is the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The stadium holds around 85,000 spectators and has long been the spiritual home of football in eastern India.

Brazil will arrive in India after two friendlies against Australia. Those matches are set for September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The Kolkata fixture closes Brazil’s first international window after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Why this match matters for Indian Football For the Blue Tigers, this is a rare chance to test themselves against one of the strongest sides in the world. Indian football has grown steadily in recent years through the Indian Super League and consistent international exposure. Facing Brazil in front of a packed home crowd will raise the bar for every player who pulls on the national jersey.

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Kolkata itself adds extra emotion. The city has a rich football culture and has hosted major tournaments before, including matches during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Seeing the senior Brazil team walk out at Salt Lake Stadium will create memories that last a lifetime for fans who have supported the yellow shirts from afar.

Brazil’s schedule and fan connection The CBF made clear that the decision grew from the special bond with Indian supporters. During the recent FIFA World Cup, images of Indian fans wearing Brazil jerseys and celebrating every goal travelled across the world. That warmth helped turn talks into a confirmed fixture.

Tickets and further match-day arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Local organisers and the AIFF will work to make the night special for both the players and the thousands who will fill the stands.

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Indian football has waited a long time for this date. The history books are ready.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.