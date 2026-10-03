India vs Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti may use 11 substitutions in FIFA friendly today in Kolkata; what football laws say?

The FIFA friendly against India could see Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti use 11 substitutions at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Brazil are the third CONMEBOL nation India have faced, after Peru and Uruguay, and Saturday's match will be their fourth encounter against South American opposition.
Ranked 138th in the world, the Brazil gave will write a new chapter for Indian football. Coached by Khalid Jamil, India are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Panama last month in Bengaluru. It was the first time they had avoided defeat against a top-50 side.
Ryan Williams gave India the lead, while Jamil’s team defended compactly, pressed with courage and carried a genuine threat on transition. On the other hand, the international break has presented Brazil an opportunity to rebuild things again after a round of 16 exit at 2026 World Cup.
The five-time champions, Brazil, are coming into this game on the back of their 1-1 draw and 4-2 win over Australia last month. Based on a TOI report, an agreement has been reached where both India and Brazil agreed to 11 substitutions. Initially it was discussed at the coordination meeting on Friday that eight substitutes will be used by both teams,
But it was Ancelotti, who returned to say that the Selecao wanted to use 11 substitutions as the Italian wants to try out all his new players in this FIFA international match window. India and Panama agreed on using eight substitutions, but used five each.
Five substitutions are the standard rule for any international football game. But according to The International Football Association Board (IFAB) Law 3 of the game, “'A' team matches, a maximum of substitutes may be namedof which a maximum of six may be used.In all other matches, a greater number of substitutes may be used provided that:If the referee is not informed, or if no agreement is reached before the match, each team isallowed a maximum of six substitutes.”