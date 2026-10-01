India vs Brazil: From Ryan Williams to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, five Indian players to watch out for against Selecao

India are set to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a landmark international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The fixture will be the first senior men's international meeting between the two countries, with Brazil arriving in India after facing Australia during the ongoing international window.

Khalid Jamil's India squad come into the fixture after a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on 25 September. Ryan Williams put India ahead in the first half before Omar Valencia equalised for the visitors in the 68th minute.

The result came against a Panama side ranked 44th in the world, while India are 138th.

Here are five Indian players who could attract attention against Brazil.

Ryan Williams Ryan Williams will enter the Brazil game after scoring India's only goal against Panama. The Bengaluru FC forward found the net in the 41st minute after Akash Mishra supplied the assist, registering his second international goal for India.

Williams was included in Jamil's 26-man squad for the September-October window and has been among India's attacking options since making his international debut earlier in 2026. His pace and movement provide an option for India when transitioning from defence into attack.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be central to India's defensive effort against Brazil's attack. The Bengaluru FC goalkeeper started against Panama and produced several saves during the 1-1 draw.

Sandhu has also accumulated extensive international experience and has previously played in Europe. Brazil's squad includes forwards such as Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Rayan, making the goalkeeper one of India's experienced figures and one of the crucial players for the Blue Tigers.

Ashique Kuruniyan Ashique Kuruniyan is another attacking option who could feature prominently against Brazil. The experienced winger has been part of India's senior setup for several years and has played in multiple positions across the forward line.

Kuruniyan's international experience includes appearances in major AFC competitions and FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. His ability to operate from wide areas gives India another outlet when attempting to move the ball forward against Brazil.

With India facing a side possessing considerable attacking quality, Kuruniyan's contribution could also extend to India's defensive work on the flanks.

Akash Mishra Akash Mishra made a direct contribution to India's goal against Panama, providing the assist for Williams in the 41st minute. The Mumbai City defender started at left-back and was involved in India's attempts to progress the ball from the defensive third.

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Mishra is also one of the more experienced defenders in the current squad. His responsibilities against Brazil will include dealing with the visitors' attacking players while providing an outlet when India move forward.

Vikram Pratap Singh Vikram Pratap Singh provides another attacking option for India ahead of the Brazil fixture. The forward has represented the national team and has also been a regular presence in domestic football.

The Mumbai City player can operate in wide attacking positions and has the pace to support transitions. His movement can provide India with an option when they look to attack from the flanks or break forward after winning possession.