India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA friendly: Blue Tigers face Vinicius Junior's Selecao for first-time ever in football

India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA football friendly: India will take on Brazil for the first-time in a historic FIFA football friendly at the Saltlake Stadium on Friday. In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break.

For Brazil, the international break has presented an opportunity to rebuild things again after a round of 16 finish in the FIFA World Cup this year at the hands of Norway. Despite being football giants, Brazil have not won a FIFA World Cup title since 2002.

When & where to watch India vs Brazil on TV?

Its going to be a Super Saturday for all the football fans in India. The India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be live on Sony Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST for television viewers. Live streaming of India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

India vs Brazil predicted starting line-ups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; A Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Apuia, Anirudh Thapa; Vikram Partap Singh, Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan; Manvir Singh

Brazil: Souza; Matheuzinho, Reis, Gabriel, D Santos; A Santos, Gabriel Martinelli, Bidon; Estevao, Vinicius junior, Endrick