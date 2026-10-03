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India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA friendly: Blue Tigers face Vinicius Junior's Selecao for first-time ever in football

India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA football friendly: Five-time world champions Brazil will field a star-studded squad featuring Vinicius Junior against India, who are ranked 138th in the world. India drew 1-1 against 44th-ranked Panama earlier.

Koushik Paul
Published3 Oct 2026, 06:01:32 PM IST
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India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA friendly: India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and teammate Ryan Williams during a training session.
India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA friendly: India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and teammate Ryan Williams during a training session.(PTI)

India vs Brazil Live Score, FIFA football friendly: India will take on Brazil for the first-time in a historic FIFA football friendly at the Saltlake Stadium on Friday. In their recent friendlies against Australia during the FIFA International Break, Brazil has had mixed outings, securing a 4-2 win in one and drawing the other 1-1. India also drew their first friendly against Panama 1-1 to start the break.

For Brazil, the international break has presented an opportunity to rebuild things again after a round of 16 finish in the FIFA World Cup this year at the hands of Norway. Despite being football giants, Brazil have not won a FIFA World Cup title since 2002.

When & where to watch India vs Brazil on TV?

Its going to be a Super Saturday for all the football fans in India. The India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be live on Sony Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST for television viewers. Live streaming of India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

India vs Brazil predicted starting line-ups

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; A Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Apuia, Anirudh Thapa; Vikram Partap Singh, Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan; Manvir Singh

Brazil: Souza; Matheuzinho, Reis, Gabriel, D Santos; A Santos, Gabriel Martinelli, Bidon; Estevao, Vinicius junior, Endrick

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3 Oct 2026, 06:01:33 PM IST

India vs Brazil football Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Brazil FIFA friendly in Kolkata.

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