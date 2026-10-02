India vs Brazil live streaming: When & Where to watch Blue Tigers face Vinicius Jr & Co in FIFA Friendly on TV?

The Indian football team will enter a new era when the Blue Tigers take on five-time champions Brazil in a FIFA friendly at the iconic Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3. Ranked 138th in the world, this will be India's first face-off with world no.5 Brazil in a first-ever encounter in history.

For India, they have never qualified for a World Cup and failed to qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, underlining the huge gulf between the Blue Tigers and Asia's stronger teams. India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup to accommodate the Brazil fixture due to date clash.

The Khalid Jamil side are coming on the back of a gritty 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, taking the lead through Ryan Williams. That performance suggested a developing identity built around compact defending, direct transitions and attacking the spaces available.

Brazil will test every part of it as India are unlikely to enjoy sustained possession and could spend long periods defending around their own box.

What this game means for Brazil? For Brazil, it is another step in Carlo Ancelotti's rebuilding process after they were knocked out by Norway in the 2026 World Cup pre-quarters. The Italian coach has mixed established internationals with younger players, with several members of the squad in line for senior debuts.

Vinicius is the biggest attraction and he scored and created Brazil's third goal in their 4-2 win over Australia and remains one of the most dangerous players in the squad. Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes will provide experience and Bruno Guimaraes offers quality in midfield.

India vs Brazil team news India: For the Blue Tigers, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will feature under the post. The Indian backline will feature Abhishek Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali and Akash Mishra. India will once again bank on Ryan Williams upfront. The Australian-turned-Indian has already scored two goals in his first three appearances for the Indian national team.

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Brazil: For the Selecao, they will miss senior pro Raphinha, who injured himself in the first half against Australia. They will also miss Roma's Wesley and Chelsea's Joao Pedro due to respective injuries. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotto is likely to freshen up his side with several changes.

Vitor Reis, Gabriel Martinelli, Andrey Santos, Estevao and Endrick are among those who could start in Kolkata.

When & where to watch India vs Brazil on TV? Its going to be a Super Saturday for all the football fans in India. The India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be live on Sony Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST for television viewers. Live streaming of India vs Brazil FIFA friendly will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

India vs Brazil predicted line-ups India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; A Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Apuia, Anirudh Thapa; Vikram Partap Singh, Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan; Manvir Singh

Brazil: Souza; Matheuzinho, Reis, Gabriel, D Santos; A Santos, Gabriel Martinelli, Bidon; Estevao, Vinicius junior, Endrick

India football full squad vs Brazil Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Brazil football full squad vs India Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio

Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo