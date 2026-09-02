India vs Brazil tickets go on sale: Check prices, booking guide for October 3 Kolkata FIFA friendly

Tickets for India’s first senior men’s international against Brazil opened at 4:00 pm IST on Wednesday (September 2) and were met with an immediate rush. Most lower-priced stands at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, were reported sold out within 20 minutes, with buyers pushed into a virtual queue. The FIFA friendly is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, with kick-off listed at 7:00 PM IST.

The fixture is a first on two counts: the countries have never met at senior level, and Brazil’s men’s team has never played in India. Brazil, five-time world champions and ranked fifth, will be the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since FIFA rankings began in 1992. India are ranked 138th.

The All India Football Federation marked the sale with a short official line: “The wait is over. See you at India vs Brazil.”

When and where is India vs Brazil? The match is the centrepiece of India’s September-October window. The Blue Tigers host Panama in Bengaluru on September 26, then remain in Kolkata to face Uruguay on October 6 at the same stadium. Brazil arrive after two friendlies against Australia and a World Cup campaign that ended in the round of 16 against Norway. Salt Lake Stadium holds more than 85,000, and a capacity crowd is expected.

Also Read | Brazilian football delegation satisfied with facilities at Salt Lake Stadium

Sony Sports Network will broadcast and stream all three India friendlies. Tickets for Panama and Uruguay have not been released.

How to buy India vs Brazil tickets? District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner. Sales are live on the District app and website. Use only the official listing. Unauthorised sites and social-media resellers are not approved channels.

Open the app or website, set the location to Kolkata, select the October 3 event, choose a stand and the number of seats, complete payment, and save the m-ticket that is stored in the app. Inventory is changing in real time, so the seat map on District is the only current source of what remains.

Live ticket prices Face values published after the sale opened range from ₹999 to ₹15,000. Stand rates reported as live: VIP Left and VIP Right ₹15,000; A2 Left and Right ₹9,000; A3 and C2 ₹7,000; B2, C3 and D2 ₹6,000; A1 Gold and B3/D3 ₹4,500; A1 Silver and C1 Gold ₹3,500; B1 Gold and D1 Gold ₹2,500; C1 Silver ₹2,000; B1 Silver and D1 Silver ₹999–1,500. Checkout fees may apply. Confirm the price on the live map before paying.

Also Read | Khalid Jamil names India squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies 2026

What sold out first Non-premium seats in the ₹1,000–5,000 band moved first. Premium blocks between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 were also in high demand. If a category shows as sold out, refresh the official page rather than buying from a third party.