India vs Brazil tickets go on sale: Check prices, booking guide for October 3 Kolkata FIFA friendly

Tickets for India’s first senior men’s international against Brazil opened at 4:00 pm IST on Wednesday (September 2) and were met with an immediate rush. Most lower-priced stands at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, were reported sold out within 20 minutes, with buyers pushed into a virtual queue. The FIFA friendly is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, with kick-off listed at 7:00 PM IST.

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The fixture is a first on two counts: the countries have never met at senior level, and Brazil’s men’s team has never played in India. Brazil, five-time world champions and ranked fifth, will be the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since FIFA rankings began in 1992. India are ranked 138th.

The All India Football Federation marked the sale with a short official line: “The wait is over. See you at India vs Brazil.”

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When and where is India vs Brazil? The match is the centrepiece of India’s September-October window. The Blue Tigers host Panama in Bengaluru on September 26, then remain in Kolkata to face Uruguay on October 6 at the same stadium. Brazil arrive after two friendlies against Australia and a World Cup campaign that ended in the round of 16 against Norway. Salt Lake Stadium holds more than 85,000, and a capacity crowd is expected.

Also Read | Brazilian football delegation satisfied with facilities at Salt Lake Stadium

Sony Sports Network will broadcast and stream all three India friendlies. Tickets for Panama and Uruguay have not been released.

How to buy India vs Brazil tickets? District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner. Sales are live on the District app and website. Use only the official listing. Unauthorised sites and social-media resellers are not approved channels.

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Open the app or website, set the location to Kolkata, select the October 3 event, choose a stand and the number of seats, complete payment, and save the m-ticket that is stored in the app. Inventory is changing in real time, so the seat map on District is the only current source of what remains.

Live ticket prices Face values published after the sale opened range from ₹999 to ₹15,000. Stand rates reported as live: VIP Left and VIP Right ₹15,000; A2 Left and Right ₹9,000; A3 and C2 ₹7,000; B2, C3 and D2 ₹6,000; A1 Gold and B3/D3 ₹4,500; A1 Silver and C1 Gold ₹3,500; B1 Gold and D1 Gold ₹2,500; C1 Silver ₹2,000; B1 Silver and D1 Silver ₹999–1,500. Checkout fees may apply. Confirm the price on the live map before paying.

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Also Read | Khalid Jamil names India squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies 2026

What sold out first Non-premium seats in the ₹1,000–5,000 band moved first. Premium blocks between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 were also in high demand. If a category shows as sold out, refresh the official page rather than buying from a third party.

Why the fixture matters Kolkata has hosted Pele and Lionel Messi in the past, but a Brazil senior side on Indian soil is new. For India under Khalid Jamil, it is a rare home examination against elite opposition.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.