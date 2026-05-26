India vs Jamaica live streaming details: When & where to watch IND vs JAM Unity Cup 2026 football match in India?

The Indian football are all set to make a historic debut at the Unity Cup 2026, where the Blue Tigers take on Jamaica in the second semifinal in United Kingdom. Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the other two teams in the tournament, set to be played at the The Valley in London, which is also the home to English club Charlton Athletic FC.
Ranked 136th in the world, the India's match against Jamaica will mark the Men in Blue's first football match in British soil since 2002. Interestingly, the last time India played in United Kingdom was also against Jamaica. The India vs Jamaica match will start at 12 AM IST on May 28.
However, things didn't go smooth for head coach Khalid Jamil after Mohun Bagan withdrew seven of its players from the squad to London. India landed in London on May 24 with 17 players. While goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla reached the Indian camp on on Tuesday.
Ashique Kuruniyan missed out on the trip due to injury, thus leaving Jamil with Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong as only specialist midfield options. Ryan Williams and Lallianzuala Chhangte will be leading India's attack in the frontline. Fresh from winning the Indian Super League, East bengal star Edmund Lalrindika will hope to carry the momentum.
Experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are also in the squad. On the other hand, 71st-ranked Jamaica are coming into the Unity Cup 2026 after missing on a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot to DR Congo in the qualifying play-offs in March.
No television channels have bought the broadcast rights to air the Unity Cup 2026 live in Indian. But, fans in India can catch live action of India vs Jamaica on FanCode app and website.
India have played Jamaica twice before at the international level. The first time India and Jamaica met in an international football match was on August 29, 2002, with Reggae Boyz winning the game 3-0. They came face to face once again a few days later with the scoreline reading 0-0.
|Date
|Stage
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|May 27
|Semifinal 1
|Nigeria vs Zimbabwe
|The Valley
|12 AM
|May 28
|Semifinal 2
|India vs Jamaica
|The Valley
|12 AM
|May 30
|3rd Place Playoff
|TBD
|The Valley
|TBD
|May 30
|Final
|TBD
|The Valley
|TBD
India: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes; Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer, Nikhil Barla; Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong, Macarton Nickson; Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary
Jamaica: Goalkeepers: Joshua Grant, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Tafari Chambers; Defenders: Damion Lowe, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jeovanni Laing, Odin Samuels-Smith, Ronaldo Webster, Christopher Ainsworth, Dexter Lembikisa, Marlon Van De Wetering; Midfielders: Isaac Hayden, Courtney Clarke, Nickyle Ellis, Dwight Merrick, Brandon Cover, Tyrese Hall; Forwards: Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, Dajaune Brown, Nick Simmonds, Kaheim Dixon, Nickalia Fuller, Raheem Edwards