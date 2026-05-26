India vs Jamaica live streaming details: When & where to watch IND vs JAM Unity Cup 2026 football match in India?

The Indian football are all set to make a historic debut at the Unity Cup 2026, where the Blue Tigers take on Jamaica in the second semifinal in United Kingdom. Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the other two teams in the tournament, set to be played at the The Valley in London, which is also the home to English club Charlton Athletic FC.

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Ranked 136th in the world, the India's match against Jamaica will mark the Men in Blue's first football match in British soil since 2002. Interestingly, the last time India played in United Kingdom was also against Jamaica. The India vs Jamaica match will start at 12 AM IST on May 28.

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However, things didn't go smooth for head coach Khalid Jamil after Mohun Bagan withdrew seven of its players from the squad to London. India landed in London on May 24 with 17 players. While goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla reached the Indian camp on on Tuesday.

Ashique Kuruniyan missed out on the trip due to injury, thus leaving Jamil with Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong as only specialist midfield options. Ryan Williams and Lallianzuala Chhangte will be leading India's attack in the frontline. Fresh from winning the Indian Super League, East bengal star Edmund Lalrindika will hope to carry the momentum.

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Experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are also in the squad. On the other hand, 71st-ranked Jamaica are coming into the Unity Cup 2026 after missing on a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot to DR Congo in the qualifying play-offs in March.

Where to watch India vs Jamaica football match in India? No television channels have bought the broadcast rights to air the Unity Cup 2026 live in Indian. But, fans in India can catch live action of India vs Jamaica on FanCode app and website.

India vs Jamaica head-to-head in football India have played Jamaica twice before at the international level. The first time India and Jamaica met in an international football match was on August 29, 2002, with Reggae Boyz winning the game 3-0. They came face to face once again a few days later with the scoreline reading 0-0.

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Unity Cup 2026 full schedule

Date Stage Fixture Venue Time (IST) May 27 Semifinal 1 Nigeria vs Zimbabwe The Valley 12 AM May 28 Semifinal 2 India vs Jamaica The Valley 12 AM May 30 3rd Place Playoff TBD The Valley TBD May 30 Final TBD The Valley TBD

India vs Jamaica squads for Unity Cup 2026 India: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Albino Gomes; Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer, Nikhil Barla; Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Noufal PN, Ricky Shabong, Macarton Nickson; Forwards: Ryan Williams, Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Farukh Choudhary

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Jamaica: Goalkeepers: Joshua Grant, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Tafari Chambers; Defenders: Damion Lowe, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jeovanni Laing, Odin Samuels-Smith, Ronaldo Webster, Christopher Ainsworth, Dexter Lembikisa, Marlon Van De Wetering; Midfielders: Isaac Hayden, Courtney Clarke, Nickyle Ellis, Dwight Merrick, Brandon Cover, Tyrese Hall; Forwards: Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, Dajaune Brown, Nick Simmonds, Kaheim Dixon, Nickalia Fuller, Raheem Edwards

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in