India vs Maldives: Can the Blue Tigers afford to lose? SAFF Championship semifinals equation explained

India head into their final Group B match against the Maldives at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday knowing that a draw is all they need to reach the SAFF Championship semifinals. The defending champions can even afford a narrow defeat and still go through.

What does India need to qualify? One point is enough. It would send India into the last four and also make them group winners. Team India just needs to walk away with a point to ensure that it finishes above Pakistan in Group B. Notably, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in their opening game on November 5. Suhail Bhat scored twice in the first half. India were 3-0 up until the 90th minute but conceded twice in stoppage time.

What does the Group B table look like? Pakistan have finished their group games on three points with a goal difference of +2 after losing to India and then beating the Maldives 3-0 on Sunday. That win took Pakistan into the semifinals for the first time in eight years. India also have three points, with a goal difference of +1 from one game, while the Maldives have no points and a goal difference of -3. Only the top two teams in each group of three advance to the semifinals.

Can India afford to lose? As long as it is not a heavy defeat, India can afford to lose the game. Even a 0-1 loss to Maldives can take India to the semifinals as they currently have a goal difference of +1 as against -3 of Maldives.

A Maldives win would leave all three teams on three points. Under the tournament rules, teams level on points are separated first by their head-to-head record, then by goal difference in the matches between them, and then by goals scored in those matches. Based on the current figures and those rules, India would only be knocked out by a defeat of three goals or more. The Maldives need a big win to go through.

What else is at stake? The result also decides the semifinal pairings. If India win or draw, they top the group and Pakistan finish second. A Maldives win would most likely put Pakistan top of Group B instead.

Hosts Bangladesh lead Group A and will face Sri Lanka later on Wednesday. Both semifinals are on Saturday, November 14, and the final is on Tuesday, November 17.

A second-string India side India are playing with a second-string squad under Under-23 coach Naushad Moosa because the senior team is in New Zealand for two friendlies. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco have left the SAFF squad to join the senior side, so Chinglensana Singh is captain against the Maldives. Suhail Bhat starts up front.