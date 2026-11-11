India vs Maldives: Can the Blue Tigers afford to lose? SAFF Championship semifinals equation explained

India head into their final Group B match against the Maldives at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday knowing that a draw is all they need to reach the SAFF Championship semifinals. The defending champions can even afford a narrow defeat and still go through.

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What does India need to qualify? One point is enough. It would send India into the last four and also make them group winners. Team India just needs to walk away with a point to ensure that it finishes above Pakistan in Group B. Notably, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in their opening game on November 5. Suhail Bhat scored twice in the first half. India were 3-0 up until the 90th minute but conceded twice in stoppage time.

What does the Group B table look like? Pakistan have finished their group games on three points with a goal difference of +2 after losing to India and then beating the Maldives 3-0 on Sunday. That win took Pakistan into the semifinals for the first time in eight years. India also have three points, with a goal difference of +1 from one game, while the Maldives have no points and a goal difference of -3. Only the top two teams in each group of three advance to the semifinals.

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Can India afford to lose? As long as it is not a heavy defeat, India can afford to lose the game. Even a 0-1 loss to Maldives can take India to the semifinals as they currently have a goal difference of +1 as against -3 of Maldives.

A Maldives win would leave all three teams on three points. Under the tournament rules, teams level on points are separated first by their head-to-head record, then by goal difference in the matches between them, and then by goals scored in those matches. Based on the current figures and those rules, India would only be knocked out by a defeat of three goals or more. The Maldives need a big win to go through.

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What else is at stake? The result also decides the semifinal pairings. If India win or draw, they top the group and Pakistan finish second. A Maldives win would most likely put Pakistan top of Group B instead.

Hosts Bangladesh lead Group A and will face Sri Lanka later on Wednesday. Both semifinals are on Saturday, November 14, and the final is on Tuesday, November 17.

A second-string India side India are playing with a second-string squad under Under-23 coach Naushad Moosa because the senior team is in New Zealand for two friendlies. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco have left the SAFF squad to join the senior side, so Chinglensana Singh is captain against the Maldives. Suhail Bhat starts up front.

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India have a strong record against the Maldives. According to their head-to-head stats, the Blue Tigers have 16 wins from 22 meetings, with four losses and two draws. India have won nine SAFF titles, the last of them in 2023 when they beat Kuwait on penalties in the final, and are chasing a record-extending 10th in Dhaka.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.