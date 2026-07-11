India vs New Zealand football friendlies: Blue Tigers set for historic tour of New Zealand in 2026; check dates, venues

The Indian football team will make a historic trip to New Zealand to play two international friendlies later this year, the New Zealand Football announced on Saturday. The matches will be held on November 12 and 15, during the FIFA International Match Window.

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The India vs New Zealand football matches were announced as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kiwi land and will form part of a series of sporting events to celebrate ‘100 Years of Unity Through Sport’ between both nations.

Also Read | Why Indian football is in such a dismal state

While the first game will be played at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, the second will be held at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch. The tour will also mark the India's first-ever visit to New Zealand and their first trip to an OFC member nation since 2005, when India played two FIFA international friendlies against Fiji.

For the unknown, New Zealand have recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they drew with Iran and lost to Egypt and Belgium to take a group-stage exit. Speaking at the announcement, India head coach Khalid Jamil called the move positive.

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"It is always a positive experience to face teams that compete at the highest level. New Zealand are a well-organised side with recent FIFA World Cup experience, and playing away from home against them will be a valuable challenge for our players. We are looking forward to the matches," he said.

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New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh to India The matches will mark another chapter in central midfielder Sarpreet Singh's career. Born parents from Jalandhar, Punjab, New Zealand's Indian-origin footballer Sarpreet will face the team from his roots. However, this is not the first time Sarpreet is facing India. Earlier, Sarpreet played against India in Mumbai when New Zealand played in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup.

Also Read | Exclusive| Sarpreet Singh vows to make a mark at FIFA World Cup 2026

The first time India played New Zealand in international football was in 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia where both teams played a 1-1 draw. In an exclusive interview with Livemint just before the FIFA World Cup 2026, Sarpreet called it a moment of pride carrying Indian roots to the world stage.

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“I don't say it's added pressure. I just want to do my best to lift the names of Indian people, and there is no better stage to do it than the World Cup,” Sarpreet remarked.

“I see it as a responsibility to do my best and even inspire the next generation. It is important for me to prepare well. I don't need to take any added pressure,” added Sarpreet.

India vs New Zealand 2026 football schedule

Date Match Venue November 12 New Zealand vs India Go Media Stadium, Auckland November 15 New Zealand vs India One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch

Meanwhile, India failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, taking an exit route in the third round of the qualifiers.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in