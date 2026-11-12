India vs New Zealand football head-to-head: What was the result when Blue Tigers faced All Whites last time? Details

Khalid Jamil's India will be up for a tough test when the Blue Tigers take on higher-ranked New Zealand in a FIFA Friendly on Thursday in Auckland. New Zealand are the fourth World Cup-playing nation India are facing within two months, after the 138th ranked side hosted former world champions Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata and Panama in Bengaluru.
While India played out an impressive 1-1 draw against Panama, the Blue Tigers crumbled in front of Brazil and Uruguay, conceding 10 goals and scoring just one. The visit marks the first time the Indian football team have travelled to the country, known as Aotearoa in the traditional Maori language. India and New Zealand play a second game on November 15.
2026 has been good for India in terms of international exposure, although the results didn't go their way. Under Jamil, India played at the Unity Cup in London against Jamaica, Zimbabwe, before facing Brazil, Uruguay and Panama, who all featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This is the third time India are playing New Zealand in a international football match. The first time both the countries met was back in 1981, in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, allowing India to go through the semifinals.
India's most recent face-off against New Zealand came in 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. Although the All Whites defeated India, they couldn't make it to the final.
Playing in India for the first time, New Zealand defeated India 2-1, thanks to Indian-origin Sarpreet Singh's two assists. Although he didn't score, but the then-19-year-old set up both the goals tormenting the Indians all throughout, right from the first minute itself.
A lucky goal from Sunil Chhetri put India into the lead in the 48th minute but the Kiwis first restored parity through Andre Jong while substitute John Dyer sealed the fate in the 86th minute. Despite the win, New Zealand finished third, due to inferior goal difference.
India: Vishal Kaith (gk); Abhishek Tekcham, Pramveer, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Lalremtluanga Fanai; Jithin MS, Ryan Williams, Liston Colaco; Manvir Singh
New Zealand: Alex Paulsen; Callan Elliot, Francis de Vries, Nando Pijnaker, Bill Tuiloma; Logan Rogerson, Lachlan Bayliss, Matt Garbett, Alex Rufer, Jesse Randall; Chris Wood