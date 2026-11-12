India vs New Zealand live streaming: Which channels in India will telecast IND vs NZL football match today, time, H2H

Following the two defeats against former World Cup winners Brazil and Uruguay last month in Kolkata, India are set to face another World Cup-playing nation as the Blue Tigers take on New Zealand in the first of the two FIFA Friendlies on Thursday in Auckland. The visit marks the first time the Indian football team have travelled to New Zealand, known as Aotearoa in the traditional Maori language.

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While India are placed 138th in the world, New Zealand sit 88th in the latest FIFA Rankings. New Zealand were one of the 48 teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They drew with Iran before losing to Egypt and Belgium. This tour is a part of the ‘100 Years of Unity Through Sport’ celebration of sporting ties between the two countries.

For a change, India have dropped former skipper and veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu following his dismal show against Brazil and Uruguay, while key defender Anwar Ali was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Anwar's injury (Grade 1 hamstring) is a setback for India as the East Bengal defender could be sidelined for more than a month.

Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) and Mohammed Sanan have also been ruled out due to injuries. The omission of Gurpreet comes after his disappointing outing in India's 0-4 defeat against Brazil and 1-6 loss to Uruguay.

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Meanwhile, Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco, who were with Naushad Moosa's SAFF Championship squad, have left the tournament in Dhaka to join Jamil's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Indian-origin Sarpreet Singh to miss India games However, Indian-origin New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh will not be available for the All Whites against India. Sarpreet parents were born in Jalandhar, Punjab before they moved to New Zealand. He played for New Zealand in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup. Sarpreet decided to remain with Portuguese club Farense.

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Meanwhile, the New Zealand squad will be headlined by Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood. He is also New Zealand's all-time leading scorer with 45 goals in 95 matches. Matt Garbett made a return after missing the FIFA World Cup due to injury. Also earning maiden call-ups were Wellington Phoenix trio of Corban Piper, Matthew Sheridan and Nathan Walker

India vs New Zealand football match details

Match FIFA Friendly Date November 12 Time 11:40 AM Venue Go Media Stadium, Auckland

India vs New Zealand football H2H India have faced New Zealand only twice in football history. Their first appearance came in 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, which ended in a 0-0 draw. The last time New Zealand played India was in 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where the visitors won 2-1.

Where to watch IND vs NZL in India? Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has bought the media rights for the FIFA friendly between India and New Zealand. Having said that, Indian fans can still watch live streaming of IND vs NZL football match in India on FIFA+ via DAZN.

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New Zealand vs India FIFA friendly squads New Zealand: Lachlan Bayliss, Tyler Bindon, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Matt Garbett, Liam Gillion, Henry Gray, Callum McCowatt, James McGarry, Owen Parker-Price, Alex Paulsen, Nando Pijnaker, Corban Piper, Jesse Randall, Logan Rogerson, Alex Rufer, Matthew Sheridan, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma, Nathan Walker, Chris Wood, Michael Woud.

Indian: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam, David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in