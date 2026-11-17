Nine-time winners India will be aiming for their 10th SAFF Championship title and third consecutive trophy as the defending champions take on Pakistan in the summit clash on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Favourites to lift the trophy, India won the SAFF Championship in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023.

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On the other hand, Pakistan will be appearing in their first ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semifinals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals with a 86th minute winner.

The only time India failed to reach the final was in 2003. The final will be a repeat of the Group B match between the two sides on November 5, when India edged Pakistan 3-2. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third as India established a 3-0 lead.

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Pakistan responded with two goals in stoppage time, but the Blue Tigers held on for all three points. The Men in Green subsequently defeated Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semifinals. Their squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of several overseas-based players for the knockout stages, making them a tougher opponent for India.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in football India have always had the upper hand against Pakistan as far as head-to-head is concerned. The Blue Tigers hold a 17-4 head-to-head record in India vs Pakistan football encounters, while nine games ended in draws. At the SAFF Championship, India hold a dominating 8-1 record over their arch-rivals, with one game ending in a draw.

India vs Pakistan football match details

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Tournament SAFF Championship 2026 Final Date November 17 Time 7:30 PM IST (8 PM in Bangladesh, 7 PM in Pakistan) Venue National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Where to watch IND vs PAK football final in India? In India no TV channel has bought the broadcast rights of India vs Pakistan football match. But the viewers can still watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan on VETO app.

Where to watch IND vs PAK final outside India?

Country Channel/Streaming Bangladesh T-Sports & Bongo Pakistan Myco India VETO

India vs Pakistan football final predicted XIs India: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK), Abhishek Suryavanshi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sandip Mandi, Chinglensana Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Brison Fernandes, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Pakistan: Yousuf Butt (GK) - Abdullah Iqbal, Eashan Suliman, Mohib Ullah - Junaid Shah, Adil Nabi, Ali Uzair, Haris Zeb - Najeeb Ullah, Abdul Samad, McKeal Abdullah

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in