Nine-time winners India will be aiming for their 10th SAFF Championship title and third consecutive trophy as the defending champions take on Pakistan in the summit clash on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Favourites to lift the trophy, India won the SAFF Championship in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023.
On the other hand, Pakistan will be appearing in their first ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semifinals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals with a 86th minute winner.
The only time India failed to reach the final was in 2003. The final will be a repeat of the Group B match between the two sides on November 5, when India edged Pakistan 3-2. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third as India established a 3-0 lead.
Pakistan responded with two goals in stoppage time, but the Blue Tigers held on for all three points. The Men in Green subsequently defeated Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semifinals. Their squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of several overseas-based players for the knockout stages, making them a tougher opponent for India.
India have always had the upper hand against Pakistan as far as head-to-head is concerned. The Blue Tigers hold a 17-4 head-to-head record in India vs Pakistan football encounters, while nine games ended in draws. At the SAFF Championship, India hold a dominating 8-1 record over their arch-rivals, with one game ending in a draw.
|Tournament
|SAFF Championship 2026 Final
|Date
|November 17
|Time
|7:30 PM IST (8 PM in Bangladesh, 7 PM in Pakistan)
|Venue
|National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh
In India no TV channel has bought the broadcast rights of India vs Pakistan football match. But the viewers can still watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan on VETO app.
|Country
|Channel/Streaming
|Bangladesh
|T-Sports & Bongo
|Pakistan
|Myco
|India
|VETO
India: Arsh Anwer Shaikh (GK), Abhishek Suryavanshi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sandip Mandi, Chinglensana Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Ricky John Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, Brison Fernandes, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat
Pakistan: Yousuf Butt (GK) - Abdullah Iqbal, Eashan Suliman, Mohib Ullah - Junaid Shah, Adil Nabi, Ali Uzair, Haris Zeb - Najeeb Ullah, Abdul Samad, McKeal Abdullah