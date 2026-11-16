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India vs Pakistan H2H in football: What do the numbers say before a first-ever IND vs PAK SAFF Championship final?

India are facing Pakistan in the final of the SAFF Championship for the first time in history. India have won a record nine titles — 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023. Pakistan are in their first-ever final appearance. 

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Nov 2026, 04:49 PM IST
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India are facing Pakistan in the final of the SAFF Championship for the first time in history.
India are facing Pakistan in the final of the SAFF Championship for the first time in history.
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A new chapter will be written in the India vs Pakistan football rivalry when the arch-rivals face-off in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship for the first time at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India have won a record nine titles — 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 — but have never won three successive editions, as per the AIFF website.

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Although there are numerous times India have played Pakistan in the SAFF Championship previously, the India vs Pakistan final will add a new chapter in the history of the South Asian football. Having reached the semifinals four times before, Pakistan broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday to book their spot in the summit clash for the first time in their history.

Also Read | IND vs PAK Highlights, SAFF Championship 2026: India survive late Pakistan scare

India, by contrast, have been a constant presence in the latter stages of the competition, winning nine titles and finishing among the top two in 14 of the 15 editions. The only time they failed to reach the final was in 2003.

India vs Pakistan football head-to-head

The India vs Pakistan rivalry in football dates back to 1952. Since then, India faced Pakistan 30 times, winning on 17 occasions and losing just four times. Nine games ended in draws. At the SAFF Championship, India played 10 games against Pakistan with an 8-1 head-to-head record.

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Pakistan's only win over India in a SAFF Championship game came in 2003, with the Blue Tigers losing by a solitary goal.

YearCompetitionVenueScore (IND–PAK)Winner
1952Colombo CupColombo, Ceylon0–0Draw
1953Colombo CupRangoon, Burma1–0India
1954Colombo CupCalcutta, India3–1India
1955Colombo CupDacca, East Pakistan2–1India
1959Asian Cup QualifiersErnakulam (Kochi), India1–0India
1959Asian Cup QualifiersErnakulam (Kochi), India0–1Pakistan
1967Asian Cup QualifiersRangoon, Burma1–1Draw
1976Afghan CupKabul, Afghanistan1–1Draw
1977Afghan CupKabul, Afghanistan1–2Pakistan
1984Asian Cup QualifiersCalcutta, India2–0India
1987SAF GamesCalcutta, India0–0Draw
1991SAF GamesColombo, Sri Lanka0–0Draw
1992Asian Cup QualifiersCalcutta, India2–0India
1993SAFF Championship (SAARC Gold Cup)Lahore, Pakistan1–1Draw
1993SAF GamesDhaka, Bangladesh2–2Draw
1997SAFF ChampionshipKathmandu, Nepal2–0India
1999SAFF ChampionshipMargao (Goa), India2–0India
1999SAF GamesKathmandu, Nepal5–2India
2003SAFF ChampionshipDhaka, Bangladesh0–1Pakistan
2003SAFF Championship (3rd Place)Dhaka, Bangladesh2–1India
2002International FriendlyUnited Kingdom 0–0Draw
2005International FriendlyQuetta, Pakistan1–1Draw
2005International FriendlyPeshawar, Pakistan1–0India
2005International FriendlyLahore, Pakistan0–3Pakistan
2008SAFF ChampionshipMalé, Maldives2–1India
2011AFC Challenge Cup QualifiersPetaling Jaya, Malaysia3–1India
2013SAFF ChampionshipKathmandu, Nepal1–0India
2018SAFF ChampionshipDhaka, Bangladesh3–1India
2023SAFF ChampionshipBengaluru, India4–0India
2026SAFF ChampionshipDhaka, Bangladesh3–2India

Timely boost for Pakistan football team

Meanwhile, Pakistan received a major boost by the late arrivals of five overseas-based footballers - Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Adil Nabi, Abdul Samad Arshad and Ali Akbar Khan, who missed the group stage as it fell outside the FIFA window.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan SAFF clash: Live streaming, TV channels, H2H record and more

While Sweden-based Iqbal and former England youth international Suliman strengthen the backline, West Bromwich Albion academy product Nabi will add creativity in the midfield. Denmark-based Abdul Samad and six-foot-two Ali Akbar will bolster the attack upfront. It was Abdul Samad's 86th minute goal in the semifinal against Bangladesh, that saw Pakistan through.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan SAFF final?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 final in India. But Indian viewers will get live streaming of India vs Pakistan final be available on VETO app.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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