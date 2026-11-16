India vs Pakistan H2H in football: What do the numbers say before a first-ever IND vs PAK SAFF Championship final?

A new chapter will be written in the India vs Pakistan football rivalry when the arch-rivals face-off in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship for the first time at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India have won a record nine titles — 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 — but have never won three successive editions, as per the AIFF website.
Although there are numerous times India have played Pakistan in the SAFF Championship previously, the India vs Pakistan final will add a new chapter in the history of the South Asian football. Having reached the semifinals four times before, Pakistan broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday to book their spot in the summit clash for the first time in their history.
India, by contrast, have been a constant presence in the latter stages of the competition, winning nine titles and finishing among the top two in 14 of the 15 editions. The only time they failed to reach the final was in 2003.
The India vs Pakistan rivalry in football dates back to 1952. Since then, India faced Pakistan 30 times, winning on 17 occasions and losing just four times. Nine games ended in draws. At the SAFF Championship, India played 10 games against Pakistan with an 8-1 head-to-head record.
Pakistan's only win over India in a SAFF Championship game came in 2003, with the Blue Tigers losing by a solitary goal.
|Year
|Competition
|Venue
|Score (IND–PAK)
|Winner
|1952
|Colombo Cup
|Colombo, Ceylon
|0–0
|Draw
|1953
|Colombo Cup
|Rangoon, Burma
|1–0
|India
|1954
|Colombo Cup
|Calcutta, India
|3–1
|India
|1955
|Colombo Cup
|Dacca, East Pakistan
|2–1
|India
|1959
|Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Ernakulam (Kochi), India
|1–0
|India
|1959
|Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Ernakulam (Kochi), India
|0–1
|Pakistan
|1967
|Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Rangoon, Burma
|1–1
|Draw
|1976
|Afghan Cup
|Kabul, Afghanistan
|1–1
|Draw
|1977
|Afghan Cup
|Kabul, Afghanistan
|1–2
|Pakistan
|1984
|Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Calcutta, India
|2–0
|India
|1987
|SAF Games
|Calcutta, India
|0–0
|Draw
|1991
|SAF Games
|Colombo, Sri Lanka
|0–0
|Draw
|1992
|Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Calcutta, India
|2–0
|India
|1993
|SAFF Championship (SAARC Gold Cup)
|Lahore, Pakistan
|1–1
|Draw
|1993
|SAF Games
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|2–2
|Draw
|1997
|SAFF Championship
|Kathmandu, Nepal
|2–0
|India
|1999
|SAFF Championship
|Margao (Goa), India
|2–0
|India
|1999
|SAF Games
|Kathmandu, Nepal
|5–2
|India
|2003
|SAFF Championship
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|0–1
|Pakistan
|2003
|SAFF Championship (3rd Place)
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|2–1
|India
|2002
|International Friendly
|United Kingdom
|0–0
|Draw
|2005
|International Friendly
|Quetta, Pakistan
|1–1
|Draw
|2005
|International Friendly
|Peshawar, Pakistan
|1–0
|India
|2005
|International Friendly
|Lahore, Pakistan
|0–3
|Pakistan
|2008
|SAFF Championship
|Malé, Maldives
|2–1
|India
|2011
|AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
|3–1
|India
|2013
|SAFF Championship
|Kathmandu, Nepal
|1–0
|India
|2018
|SAFF Championship
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|3–1
|India
|2023
|SAFF Championship
|Bengaluru, India
|4–0
|India
|2026
|SAFF Championship
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|3–2
|India
Meanwhile, Pakistan received a major boost by the late arrivals of five overseas-based footballers - Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Adil Nabi, Abdul Samad Arshad and Ali Akbar Khan, who missed the group stage as it fell outside the FIFA window.
While Sweden-based Iqbal and former England youth international Suliman strengthen the backline, West Bromwich Albion academy product Nabi will add creativity in the midfield. Denmark-based Abdul Samad and six-foot-two Ali Akbar will bolster the attack upfront. It was Abdul Samad's 86th minute goal in the semifinal against Bangladesh, that saw Pakistan through.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 final in India. But Indian viewers will get live streaming of India vs Pakistan final be available on VETO app.