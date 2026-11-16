India vs Pakistan H2H in football: What do the numbers say before a first-ever IND vs PAK SAFF Championship final?

A new chapter will be written in the India vs Pakistan football rivalry when the arch-rivals face-off in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship for the first time at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh. India have won a record nine titles — 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 — but have never won three successive editions, as per the AIFF website.

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Although there are numerous times India have played Pakistan in the SAFF Championship previously, the India vs Pakistan final will add a new chapter in the history of the South Asian football. Having reached the semifinals four times before, Pakistan broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday to book their spot in the summit clash for the first time in their history.

India, by contrast, have been a constant presence in the latter stages of the competition, winning nine titles and finishing among the top two in 14 of the 15 editions. The only time they failed to reach the final was in 2003.

India vs Pakistan football head-to-head The India vs Pakistan rivalry in football dates back to 1952. Since then, India faced Pakistan 30 times, winning on 17 occasions and losing just four times. Nine games ended in draws. At the SAFF Championship, India played 10 games against Pakistan with an 8-1 head-to-head record.

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Pakistan's only win over India in a SAFF Championship game came in 2003, with the Blue Tigers losing by a solitary goal.

Year Competition Venue Score (IND–PAK) Winner 1952 Colombo Cup Colombo, Ceylon 0–0 Draw 1953 Colombo Cup Rangoon, Burma 1–0 India 1954 Colombo Cup Calcutta, India 3–1 India 1955 Colombo Cup Dacca, East Pakistan 2–1 India 1959 Asian Cup Qualifiers Ernakulam (Kochi), India 1–0 India 1959 Asian Cup Qualifiers Ernakulam (Kochi), India 0–1 Pakistan 1967 Asian Cup Qualifiers Rangoon, Burma 1–1 Draw 1976 Afghan Cup Kabul, Afghanistan 1–1 Draw 1977 Afghan Cup Kabul, Afghanistan 1–2 Pakistan 1984 Asian Cup Qualifiers Calcutta, India 2–0 India 1987 SAF Games Calcutta, India 0–0 Draw 1991 SAF Games Colombo, Sri Lanka 0–0 Draw 1992 Asian Cup Qualifiers Calcutta, India 2–0 India 1993 SAFF Championship (SAARC Gold Cup) Lahore, Pakistan 1–1 Draw 1993 SAF Games Dhaka, Bangladesh 2–2 Draw 1997 SAFF Championship Kathmandu, Nepal 2–0 India 1999 SAFF Championship Margao (Goa), India 2–0 India 1999 SAF Games Kathmandu, Nepal 5–2 India 2003 SAFF Championship Dhaka, Bangladesh 0–1 Pakistan 2003 SAFF Championship (3rd Place) Dhaka, Bangladesh 2–1 India 2002 International Friendly United Kingdom 0–0 Draw 2005 International Friendly Quetta, Pakistan 1–1 Draw 2005 International Friendly Peshawar, Pakistan 1–0 India 2005 International Friendly Lahore, Pakistan 0–3 Pakistan 2008 SAFF Championship Malé, Maldives 2–1 India 2011 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers Petaling Jaya, Malaysia 3–1 India 2013 SAFF Championship Kathmandu, Nepal 1–0 India 2018 SAFF Championship Dhaka, Bangladesh 3–1 India 2023 SAFF Championship Bengaluru, India 4–0 India 2026 SAFF Championship Dhaka, Bangladesh 3–2 India

Timely boost for Pakistan football team Meanwhile, Pakistan received a major boost by the late arrivals of five overseas-based footballers - Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Adil Nabi, Abdul Samad Arshad and Ali Akbar Khan, who missed the group stage as it fell outside the FIFA window.

While Sweden-based Iqbal and former England youth international Suliman strengthen the backline, West Bromwich Albion academy product Nabi will add creativity in the midfield. Denmark-based Abdul Samad and six-foot-two Ali Akbar will bolster the attack upfront. It was Abdul Samad's 86th minute goal in the semifinal against Bangladesh, that saw Pakistan through.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan SAFF final? Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2026 final in India. But Indian viewers will get live streaming of India vs Pakistan final be available on VETO app.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in