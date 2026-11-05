IND vs PAK LIVE Score, SAFF Championship 2026: Suhail Bhat brace, Kipgen put second-string India on top; IND 3-0 PAK

India vs Pakistan football Live Score, SAFF Championship 2026: A second string Indian team, with just 18 players available, take on arch rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championships in Dhaka on Thursday. India are the defending champions but the main team is not taking part in the tournament in view of the away international friendly matches against New Zealand, on November 12 and 15 respectively.
No Indian television channel has bought the broadcast rights for the 2026 SAFF Championship. However, viewers can still watch the IND vs PAK clash on the Veto app and website.
Pakistan: Butt (gk), Ullah, Khattak, Ghazi, Dost, Rehman, Raza, Mahmood, Ali Zeb, Ehtisham, Ahmed Khan
India: Arsh Shaikh (gk), Bijoy , Uvais, Valpuia, Suryavanshi, Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Kipgen, Suhail Bhat, Noushad, Muhammed Suhail
According to this T-Sports show on SAFF Championship 2026, Pakistan did not train on the eve of the match as the footballers missed training kits. If that's true, that's a serious problem.
So near, yet so far! Suhail Bhat, in search for a hattrick, gets a long ball from Kipgen, but shoots it wode of the right post. At half-time, India ate 3-0 up against Pakistan.
Penalty for Pakistan! A poor clearance from Bjoy Varghese helps Khattak to capitalise on the ball and in the end is brought down by a late tackle from Suryavanshi. The referee points to the spot. Shayak Dost takes the shot and ends up smashing the ball over the bar. IND 3-0 PAK (35)
GOALLLL!!!! Pakistan are no match for India. After Suhail Bhat's twoce, Kipgen nets the third for Blue Tigers. After getting the bal inside their own half, Noufal dribbles his way into the final third with pressure from Pakistan. Noufal sets it up for Kipgen shoots at the goal. The Pakistan goalkeeper manages to get a hand at the ball, but it was struck well enough to get into the back of the net.
GOOOAALLLLL!!!! Another goal for India and it's Suhial Bhat once again. After receiving a pass, Suryavanshi runs in the middke and beautifully puts it across for Bhat. The Mohun Bagan footballer takes his time inside the box, and slots the ball home into the bottom right corner. IND 2-0 PAK (19)
GOOALLLLL!!!! India have broken the deadlock and it's Suhail Bhat who gets the opener. After the ball is played into his path, Muhammed Suhail races down the left wing. He takes his time and takes a shot across the face of the goal. Bhat gets the ball and finds the back of the net past Pakistan goalie. IND 1-0 PAK (13')
India are pressing hard from the onset. After Kipgen's shot from a Suhail Bhatt pas sailed over the bar, the Indian players have made more entries in the Pakistan box that the opposition. pakistan did try to penetrate on a couple of occasions, but Bijoy Varghese and Uvais stood tall in defence. IND 0-0 PAK (10')
Unlike in cricket, where the India and Pakistan players do not shake hands, the Indian and Pakistan footballers shook hands after the national anthem in Dhaka. The development was confirmed by Indian head coach Naushad Moosa at the pre-match press conference.
No Indian television channel has bought the broadcast rights for the 2026 SAFF Championship. However, viewers can still watch the IND vs PAK clash on the Veto app and website.
The players have made out in the middle at the National Stadium in Dhaka. India is being led by Bijoy Varghese, who played against Brazil and Uruguay recently. For Pakistan, it'sYousuf Ijaz Butt.
India: Arsh Shaikh (gk), Bijoy , Uvais, Valpuia, Suryavanshi, Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Kipgen, Suhail Bhat, Noushad, Muhammed Suhail
Pakistan: Butt (gk), Ullah, Khattak, Ghazi, Dost, Rehman, Raza, Mahmood, Ali Zeb, Ehtisham, Ahmed Khan
Defending champions India have come with a second string Indian team, with just 18 players available. The main team is not taking part in the tournament in view of the away international friendly matches against New Zealand, on November 12 and 15 in Auckland and Christchurch, respectively. There is also the issue of the reluctance of the ISL clubs to release players in the midst of the ongoing season, as Thursday's match against Pakistan falls on a date outside the FIFA international window (November 9-17).
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan football match at SAFF Championship 2026.