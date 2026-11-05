IND vs PAK LIVE Score, SAFF Championship 2026: Suhail Bhat brace, Kipgen put second-string India on top; IND 3-0 PAK

India vs Pakistan football Live Score, SAFF Championship 2026: A second string Indian team, with just 18 players available, take on arch rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championships in Dhaka on Thursday. India are the defending champions but the main team is not taking part in the tournament in view of the away international friendly matches against New Zealand, on November 12 and 15 respectively.

Where to watch IND vs PAK football match in India?

No Indian television channel has bought the broadcast rights for the 2026 SAFF Championship. However, viewers can still watch the IND vs PAK clash on the Veto app and website.

Pakistan vs India starting lineups

Pakistan: Butt (gk), Ullah, Khattak, Ghazi, Dost, Rehman, Raza, Mahmood, Ali Zeb, Ehtisham, Ahmed Khan

India: Arsh Shaikh (gk), Bijoy , Uvais, Valpuia, Suryavanshi, Prabhu, Ricky Shabong, Kipgen, Suhail Bhat, Noushad, Muhammed Suhail