India vs Pakistan live streaming: Which Indian channels will telecast IND vs PAK SAFF Championship clash? H2H & more

India will begin their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign with a match against Pakistan in Dhaka on Thursday. India are the defending champions of the SAFF Championship, having beaten Kuwait 5-4 on penalties in the 2023 edition that was held in Bengaluru.

This will be the 15th edition of the men's SAFF Championship, with the first edition hosted by Pakistan in 1993. India, with nine titles to their name, are the most successful team in the competition's history.

Naushad Moosa, the India Under-23 team's head coach, will be in charge of the side in Dhaka, with Bibiano Fernandes as the assistant coach.

Fernandes recently coached the Indian team at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, where India finished 87th out of 189 teams.

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India have named a second-string squad for the six-team tournament that will run from 5 November to 17 November.

This is because several first-choice players will feature in two friendlies against New Zealand later in November. For the SAFF Championship, Liston Colaco, Farukh Choudhary, Brison Fernandes and Suresh Singh Wangjam will be among the players to watch out for.

SAFF Championship 2026 format A total of six teams will compete in SAFF Championship 2026. Group A comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, whereas Group B comprises India, Pakistan and the Maldives.

Each team will play the other teams from their group once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semifinals. The third team from both groups are eliminated. The semifinals will be followed by the final on 17 November, and there won't be a third-place playoff clash.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in men's football India and Pakistan have faced off 29 times in men's football, with the Blue Tigers winning 16 and Pakistan just 4. Nine other matches have ended in draws. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 the last time these two teams met, during the 2023 SAFF Championship.

India vs Pakistan Live streaming details The India vs Pakistan match at SAFF Championship 2026 will not be telecast LIVE on TV in India. The match will, however, be streamed LIVE on the Veto mobile app for free. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday (5 November) at 3 pm IST (3.30 pm Dhaka time).

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India squad for SAFF Championship 2026 Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey

Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam