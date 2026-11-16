India vs Pakistan: Why Blue Tigers' 3-2 group-stage win could mean little in the SAFF Championship 2026 final?

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the SAFF Championship 2026, when the arch-rivals face-off in the final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. For India, they have won the SAFF Championship a record nine times - 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 - but are yet to register a hattrick of titles.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are appearing in their first-ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semifinals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday. Abdul Samad scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute to send Pakistan into the title clash.

India, by contrast, have been a constant presence in the latter stages of the competition, finishing among the top two in 14 of the 15 editions. The only time they failed to reach the final was in 2003.

The final will be a repeat of the Group B encounter between the two sides , when India edged Pakistan 3-2. Despite having the upper hand, India's group-stage win could mean little to the Blue Tigers ahead of the big final.

Late overseas arrivals bolster Pakistan Following their group stage defeat to India, the Pakistan side coached by Nolberto Solano, bounced back with a 3-0 win over Maldives. Their squad received a major boost by the arrivals of five overseas-based footballers - Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Adil Nabi, Abdul Samad Arshad and Ali Akbar Khan, who missed the group stage as it fell outside the FIFA window.

While Sweden-based Iqbal and former England youth international Suliman strengthen the backline, West Bromwich Albion academy product Nabi will add creativity in the midfield. Denmark-based Abdul Samad and six-foot-two Ali Akbar will bolster the attack upfront. It was Abdul Samad's 86th minute goal in the semifinal against Bangladesh, that saw Pakistan through.

India's defensive vulnerabilities India's defensive vulnerabilities were clearly visible despite the Blue Tigers remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. India were lucky to get 3-0 up in the first half against Pakistan, but had their defence fall flat when the opposition scored through Najeeb Ullah (90+1') and Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi (90+3'), nearly snatching a draw.

Although they scrapped past Maldives 1-0, India conceded early in their semifinal win over Bhutan. India head coach Naushad Moosa is well aware of the reinforcements Pakistan brought just before the knockouts and also addressed their defensive organisation ahead of the summit clash.

“I expect a very different game. Pakistan look a very different side from the one we faced in the group stage, with a few players having joined them. A final is always a different occasion, and both teams will approach it with a different mindset. Pakistan will have analysed our first meeting, and we expect them to come well prepared and highly motivated,” Moosa said.

“At the same time, there are areas we need to improve, particularly our defensive organisation, concentration throughout the 90 minutes and our decision-making in crucial moments. In a final, small details can make a big difference. We need to be more consistent, disciplined and clinical with our opportunities,” added Moosa on the eve of the game.