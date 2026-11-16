India vs Pakistan: Why Blue Tigers' 3-2 group-stage win could mean little in the SAFF Championship 2026 final?

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the SAFF Championship 2026, when the arch-rivals face-off in the final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. For India, they have won the SAFF Championship a record nine times - 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 - but are yet to register a hattrick of titles.

Advertisement

Pakistan, on the other hand, are appearing in their first-ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semifinals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday. Abdul Samad scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute to send Pakistan into the title clash.

India, by contrast, have been a constant presence in the latter stages of the competition, finishing among the top two in 14 of the 15 editions. The only time they failed to reach the final was in 2003.

The final will be a repeat of the Group B encounter between the two sides , when India edged Pakistan 3-2. Despite having the upper hand, India's group-stage win could mean little to the Blue Tigers ahead of the big final.

Advertisement

Late overseas arrivals bolster Pakistan Following their group stage defeat to India, the Pakistan side coached by Nolberto Solano, bounced back with a 3-0 win over Maldives. Their squad received a major boost by the arrivals of five overseas-based footballers - Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Adil Nabi, Abdul Samad Arshad and Ali Akbar Khan, who missed the group stage as it fell outside the FIFA window.

Advertisement

While Sweden-based Iqbal and former England youth international Suliman strengthen the backline, West Bromwich Albion academy product Nabi will add creativity in the midfield. Denmark-based Abdul Samad and six-foot-two Ali Akbar will bolster the attack upfront. It was Abdul Samad's 86th minute goal in the semifinal against Bangladesh, that saw Pakistan through.

India's defensive vulnerabilities India's defensive vulnerabilities were clearly visible despite the Blue Tigers remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. India were lucky to get 3-0 up in the first half against Pakistan, but had their defence fall flat when the opposition scored through Najeeb Ullah (90+1') and Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi (90+3'), nearly snatching a draw.

Although they scrapped past Maldives 1-0, India conceded early in their semifinal win over Bhutan. India head coach Naushad Moosa is well aware of the reinforcements Pakistan brought just before the knockouts and also addressed their defensive organisation ahead of the summit clash.

Advertisement

“I expect a very different game. Pakistan look a very different side from the one we faced in the group stage, with a few players having joined them. A final is always a different occasion, and both teams will approach it with a different mindset. Pakistan will have analysed our first meeting, and we expect them to come well prepared and highly motivated,” Moosa said.

Advertisement

“At the same time, there are areas we need to improve, particularly our defensive organisation, concentration throughout the 90 minutes and our decision-making in crucial moments. In a final, small details can make a big difference. We need to be more consistent, disciplined and clinical with our opportunities,” added Moosa on the eve of the game.

On Tuesday, it will be a new day for both the teams. While there will be pressure on India, Pakistan, the first-time finalists will play with the freedom and momentum. With VAR in place for the SAFF Championship 2026 knockout rounds, margins for error will be razor-thin.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in