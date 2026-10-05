India vs Uruguay: Five player matchups that could decide football friendly in Kolkata

India will face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in their final international friendly of the September-October FIFA window at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The match will bring Diego Forlan back to the country where he played for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League in 2016. Uruguay are entering the contest after a 4-1 victory over South Korea, while India are coming off a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in Kolkata.

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The fixture is only the second official meeting between the senior men's teams. Their previous encounter came at the 1982 Nehru Cup in Kolkata, where Uruguay won 3-1, with Manas Bhattacharjee scoring India's goal.

With several established players in both squads, these five individual battles could have a significant bearing on how the contest develops.

Anwar Ali vs Darwin Nunez Darwin Nunez arrives in Kolkata after scoring twice in Uruguay's 4-1 win over South Korea. He started that game alongside Ronald Araujo, Mathias Olivera and Joaquin Piquerez in Uruguay's defence-to-attack structure and was one of the team's principal attacking outlets.

Anwar Ali is part of India's 26-member squad and started against Brazil in Kolkata. His positioning, aerial challenges and ability to deal with Nunez's movement will be important whenever Uruguay look to play directly towards their striker.

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Ryan Williams vs Guillermo Varela Ryan Williams has been one of India's attacking options during the current international window. He scored India's goal in the 1-1 draw against Panama and was involved in India's attacking efforts against Brazil.

Guillermo Varela, meanwhile, is among Uruguay's experienced defenders and started at right-back against South Korea.

The contest between Williams' movement in the attacking areas and Varela's defensive positioning could shape India's ability to progress down that side.

Manvir Singh vs Mathias Olivera Manvir Singh started for India against Brazil and remains among the forwards named in Khalid Jamil's 26-player squad. His physical presence gives India an option in attacking areas and when contesting balls played into the forward line.

Mathias Olivera is a regular option in Uruguay's defensive unit and started the team's 4-1 victory over South Korea. His positioning against India's forwards will be an important defensive component for Forlan's side.

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Anirudh Thapa vs Rodrigo Bentancur The midfield battle will also be significant. India's Anirudh Thapa is part of Jamil's squad and featured against Brazil, while Rodrigo Bentancur started Uruguay's victory over South Korea.

Bentancur's international experience and ability to operate in central midfield will provide Uruguay with an established presence in that area. Thapa's role in helping India retain possession and connect midfield with the attack will therefore be an important part of the contest.

Lalengmawia Ralte vs Giorgian de Arrascaeta Lalengmawia Ralte, commonly known as Apuia, is another key midfield option for India. He was part of the starting XI against Brazil, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored Uruguay's opening goal in their 4-1 win over South Korea.

India's Apuia, blue, and Brazil's Gabriel Bontempo vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil in Kolkata.

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De Arrascaeta's movement between midfield and attack gives Uruguay another route towards the final third. Apuia's role in India's midfield will therefore be important when the Blue Tigers attempt to restrict Uruguay's progression through central areas.

Uruguay will, however, be without Federico Valverde after the Real Madrid midfielder suffered an ankle injury before the international window. Brian Rodriguez was also released from the squad for administrative reasons and returned to Mexico to rejoin Club America, one of Mexico's top-tier clubs.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.