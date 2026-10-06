India vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA friendly: Loud thunders stop play in Kolkata after Anirudh Thapa cancels Darwin Nunez

India vs Uruguay Live Score, FIFA friendly: Anirudh Thapa draws level for India in the 22nd minute after Uruguay went ahead through Darwin Nunez during their FIFA friendly at the iconic Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The match had to be stopped on 29 minutes due to thunders with the gian screen reading, match stopped due to inclement weather.
India: Gurpreet Singh (gk) (c), Abhishek Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia, Edmund Lalrindika, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams
Uruguay: Thiago Cardozo (gk), Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Alvaro Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emliano Martinez, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez
GOOD news from Kolkata. The rain has stopped and the Indian players are back on the ground, warming up. The Uruguayan players are yet to come out to the ground. The match is about to start shortly.
And the rain starts. Its pouring down profusely at the moment. The spectators have been asked to take shelter under the stands. The players and match officials have already gone inside.
The game has been stopped at the 27th minute after thunderstorms and lightning. As a precaution the players have been taken inside the tunnel. "Match stopped due to inclement weather," reads a statement at the giant screen.
GOOOALLLL!!!! Anirudh Thapa scores the leveller for India. Ryan Williams gets the ball in the middle and runs through the right flank. The Australian-turned-Indian shoots but his saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Cardozo. The ball falls in front of Anirudh Thapa, who puts in the loose ball into the back of the net. IND 1-1 URU (22')
GOOALLLL!!!! Darwin Nunez scores from the spot for Uruguay after Federico Vinas was brought down in the box. Vinas chases a pass in the box, and Pramveer ends up catching the forward while makeing a sliding challenge. The referee has no hesitation in giving a penalty. Liverpool's Nunez sends Gurpreet on the other side. IND 0-1 URU (11)
Anwar Ali misses a golden chance. After a throw-in from Akash Mishra, a clearance from Uruguay comes to Ryan Williams. He shoots, but it falls to Anwar Ali. He shoots, but the ball goes over the bar. IND 0-0 URU (6')
Great block by India. Uruguay try to enter the box from right, but Pramveer shows up great character to clear the ball away, not once but twice. IND 0-0 URU (2')
Time for National Anthems as the players walk out of the tunnel in the middle. Uruguay go first, followed by India. Meanwhile, some empty spots are being seen in the stands. As it seems, the turnout os much less than what it was against Brazil.
India made two changes from the Brazil game. Young defender will be starting to form a centre-back partnership with Anwar Ali, who comes into the starting XI replacing Bijoy Varghese. East Bengal forward Edmund Lalrindika has been given a start. He replaces Sahal Abdul Samad.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was at fault in the previous game against Brazil in the first two goals, once again starts for India. India head coach Khalid Jamil has defended Gurpreet at the pre-match press conference.
India: Gurpreet Singh (gk) (c), Abhishek Tekcham, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia, Edmund Lalrindika, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ryan Williams
Uruguay: Thiago Cardozo (gk), Jose Maria Gimenez, Nahitan Nandez, Alvaro Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emliano Martinez, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez
India are coming into this game on the back of 1-1 draw against Panama, followed by a 0-4 drubbing at the hands of five-time champions Brazil.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Uruguay FIFA friendly in Kolkata.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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