India vs Uruguay: What happened when the two sides last met in Kolkata during 1982 Nehru Cup?

India and Uruguay are set to lock horns in a FIFA friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The upcoming match will be the last of India's three high-profile friendlies in the ongoing September-October window.

India had played out a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on 25 September, before going down 0-4 to five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October.

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India and Uruguay have faced off only once in international football, during the 1982 Nehru Cup group stage match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India went down 3-1 to Uruguay.

India did take on Uruguay in another friendly tournament in 2001, but that wasn't an official FIFA friendly match. That was in the Millennium Super Soccer Cup, a FIFA-sanctioned tournament, but the matches didn't have FIFA status because many teams sent their B teams.

We now take a look at what happened the last time India faced Uruguay in an official FIFA friendly.

When India faced Uruguay in the 1982 Nehru Cup India and Uruguay last met in men's international football on 25 February, 1982, when the two sides faced each other at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the inaugural Nehru Cup. Uruguay won the match 3-1, but the game also saw India find the net against a side that would go on to win the tournament.

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Uruguay had made a strong start to the competition before meeting India, beating Yugoslavia B 1-0 in their opening game and drawing 2-2 against South Korea and 0-0 against China. India, meanwhile, had drawn 1-1 with China, drawn 2-2 with South Korea and lost 0-1 to Italy Amateur before the Uruguay encounter.

Uruguay made a faster start at Eden Gardens. Jorge da Silva opened the scoring in the eighth minute and struck again in the 23rd minute, putting Uruguay 2-0 ahead inside the opening half-hour. Da Silva was one of Uruguay's key attacking players during the tournament and eventually finished the match against India with both of his side's first two goals.

India responded before half-time. Manas Bhattacharya pulled a goal back in the 35th minute, reducing the deficit to 2-1. Bhattacharya was one of India's important attacking players during the tournament and had also scored in the 2-2 draw against South Korea.

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India's comeback hopes, however, were ended in the 70th minute. Uruguay substitute Mario Saralegui scored to restore the two-goal advantage and make it 3-1. Saralegui had entered the match at half-time, replacing Amaro Nadal, before scoring in the second half.

The 3-1 result gave Uruguay two points and maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament.

They subsequently defeated Italy Amateur 3-2 in their next league match, then beat China 2-0 in the final on 4 March to become champions of the inaugural Nehru Cup. India finished fifth in the six-team competition with one win, two draws and two defeats.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.