India Women beat Australia Women by 4 runs in nail-biting Super Over. Read here

- With this win, India are levelled the five match series by 1-1
Indian women's cricket team on Sunday defeated Australia by 4 runs in a nail-biting super over. With this win, India has leveled the five match series to 1-1.
Richa Ghosh started the super over with a brilliant six but went back to the pavilion on the very next ball. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana took the team to a score of 20. While bowling Renuka Singh dismissed Ashleigh Gardner and the Australians could manage only 16 runs in the super over.
While batting first Australia posted a good score of 187/1 in 20 overs. Opener Beth Mooney remained undefeated at 82 and Tahlia McGrath was also not out for 70. Both players contributed a great partnership of 158 runs for the unbroken second wicket.
India's bowling was not very effective with only Deepti Sharma clinching one wicket for the team.
While chasing India's opener Smriti Mandhana played an impressive knock of 79, but the wickets were falling at regular intervals. In the final few overs, Richa Ghosh and Devika Vaidya displayed some great batting under pressure, and with a number of boundaries, they managed to take the score to 187, and the match went for an interesting Super Over.
Heather Graham proved to be the most lethal for the Indian batting lineup and she took 3 wickets by giving just 22 runs in her 4-over spell. Alana King and Annabel Sutherland also managed to clinch one wicket each.
Now the five-match T20 series is tied for 1-1 and the next match between India and Australia is slated for 14 December at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.