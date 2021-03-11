On Thursday evening, the Indian soccer hero took to Twitter to say: In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.
On Wednesday, India reported 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,62,707 including 1,84,598 active cases and 1,09,20,046 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 1,58,063 including the new deaths. With 96,548 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 37,446 active cases.