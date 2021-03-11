Subscribe
Home >Sports >Football News >Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri. Photo: Kalpak Pathak/Hindustan Times
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • He is also likely to miss the March 29 friendly against United Arab Emirates at the same venue
  • The Bengaluru FC star forward took to social media to post the update and said that he is feeling fine

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and said that he is fine and on the path of recovery.

He is also likely to miss the March 29 friendly against United Arab Emirates at the same venue. The Bengaluru FC star forward took to social media to post the update and said that he is feeling fine.

On Thursday evening, the Indian soccer hero took to Twitter to say: In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.

On Wednesday, India reported 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 20,652 recoveries, and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,62,707 including 1,84,598 active cases and 1,09,20,046 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 1,58,063 including the new deaths. With 96,548 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 37,446 active cases.

