India’s historic football tour of New Zealand. Live streaming, squads, complete fixture

India’s Blue Tigers open a historic first senior men’s tour of New Zealand this week with two FIFA international friendlies. The series, part of the ‘100 Years of Unity Through Sport’ celebrations, pits Khalid Jamil’s side against a World Cup-experienced All Whites team. New Zealand rank around 88th, while India sit near 138th.

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When and where will the matches be played? The first game is on Thursday, November 12, at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, the home of A-League Men champions Auckland FC, with kick-off at 11:30 AM IST. The second match follows on Sunday, November 15, at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, starting around 8:30 AM IST. The squad assembled in Bengaluru on November 7, trained the next day, and flew out later that night.

Where can fans watch India vs New Zealand live? The first friendly will not be shown on television in India. It will be livestreamed on FIFA+ through DAZN. New Zealand Football has confirmed both matches will be shown live and free in New Zealand on DAZN (which hosts FIFA+) and on TVNZ.

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Who is in India’s 23-player squad? Head coach Khalid Jamil named the squad on November 6. Goalkeepers are Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, and Vishal Kaith. Defenders include Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam and Roshan Singh Naorem. Midfielders are Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Tomba Singh Haobam. Forwards are David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail and Ryan Williams.

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The biggest talking point is the omission of veteran goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Notably, Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar and Vishal Kaith are the three keepers selected. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco left the SAFF Championship in Dhaka to join the tour, with India fielding a second-string side at that tournament.

What has Khalid Jamil said? When the tour was announced, Khalid Jamil said, “It is always a positive experience to face teams that compete at the highest level. New Zealand are a well-organised side with recent FIFA World Cup experience, and playing away from home against them will be a valuable challenge for our players. We are looking forward to the matches.”

After naming the squad, he added, “New Zealand are also a World Cup-playing nation and a strong opponent, and these two matches will be a good test for us away from home. We want to prepare well, play with discipline and use this opportunity to improve as a team.”

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Who is in New Zealand’s squad? The All Whites have named 22 players, led by Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood. The group includes Lachlan Bayliss, Tyler Bindon, Francis De Vries, Callan Elliot, Matt Garbett, Liam Gillion, Henry Gray, Callum McCowatt, James McGarry, Owen Parker-Price, Alex Paulsen, Nando Pijnaker, Corban Piper, Jesse Randall, Logan Rogerson, Alex Rufer, Matthew Sheridan, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma, Nathan Walker, Chris Wood and Michael Woud. Darren Bazeley, who coached New Zealand at the 2026 World Cup, will step down after these two games as his contract ends.

What is at stake for India? India need goals. Notably, Ryan Williams scored India’s only goal across their three games in October against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay.

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With a new goalkeeping setup and several new faces, the matches in Auckland and Christchurch give Jamil a chance to test his squad against a side that has just played at a World Cup.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.