India's road to FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 qualification: What Blue Tigresses need to do? All you need to know

The Indian women's football team stand a chance to qualify for its first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 after the Blue Tigresses booked a place in the main tournament of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The Indian women's team did the unthinkable with a 2-1 win over Thailand to cement their spot in the continental showpiece after 22 years, thanks to a brace from Sangita Basfore.

In its 10th edition, the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil with 32 teams across all confederations set to fight for the coveted trophy. The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will serve as a final qualification process for FIFA Women's World Cup and penultimate stage of Asian qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

India have never qualified for the senior FIFA Women's World Cup but competed in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022 as hosts. India were into Group A with the United States, Brazil and Morocco and lost all their games in the league stage.

How can India qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2027? With the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup serving as final qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, a semifinal entry for the Indian women's team in Australia next year will seal their maiden spot in the sport's ultimate competition.

The 12 teams at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be divided into three groups of four teams each who will play each other in a single round-robin format. The top two teams in each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

In case India reach the quarterfinals, at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, but lose in the last eight stage, the Blue Tigresses will still stand a chance to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil.