Injury hits Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as Carlo Ancelotti’s only specialist right-back is ruled out

Wesley's FIFA World Cup dream ended before it started as the AS Roma defender was ruled out of the 2026 edition of the tournament, following a injury he suffered during their warm-up game against Egypt. He left the field in tears after 15 minutes.
The 22-year-old, who was head coach Carlo Ancelotti's only specialist right-back, had to be leave the field with a left-thigh muscle strain during Brazil's 2-1 win over Egypt in Cleveland. This was Brazil's final warm-up game before their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed his injury. "The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the team and will always be considered an integral part of this squad as it aims for its sixth World Cup title," an official statement from CBF read on Sunday.
As a replacement, Ancelotti has called up Ederson for injured Wesley. The Atalanta midfielder, who is linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, will join the Selecao on Monday in the United States.
The last time Ederson won played for Brazil was in March 2025. Brazil start their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C campaign against against Morocco on June 13 in New York, followed by a clash against Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Miami.
Meanwhile, Ancelotti called Wesley's injury “a shame”. "It's a shame about Wesley's injury. But we have players who can replace him. Marquinhos and Gabriel are indisputable for the next game. They played until the last game, in the Champions League final, but now they're not 100%. We'll train well, and they'll be ready for the game,” said the Brazil head coach.