Injury hits Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as Carlo Ancelotti’s only specialist right-back is ruled out

Wesley's FIFA World Cup dream ended before it started as the AS Roma defender was ruled out of the 2026 edition of the tournament, following a injury he suffered during their warm-up game against Egypt. He left the field in tears after 15 minutes.

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The 22-year-old, who was head coach Carlo Ancelotti's only specialist right-back, had to be leave the field with a left-thigh muscle strain during Brazil's 2-1 win over Egypt in Cleveland. This was Brazil's final warm-up game before their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed his injury. "The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the team and will always be considered an integral part of this squad as it aims for its sixth World Cup title," an official statement from CBF read on Sunday.

Brazil call up Ederson as replacement As a replacement, Ancelotti has called up Ederson for injured Wesley. The Atalanta midfielder, who is linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, will join the Selecao on Monday in the United States.

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The last time Ederson won played for Brazil was in March 2025. Brazil start their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C campaign against against Morocco on June 13 in New York, followed by a clash against Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Miami.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti called Wesley's injury “a shame”. "It's a shame about Wesley's injury. But we have players who can replace him. Marquinhos and Gabriel are indisputable for the next game. They played until the last game, in the Champions League final, but now they're not 100%. We'll train well, and they'll be ready for the game,” said the Brazil head coach.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in