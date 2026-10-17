Inside Lionel Messi’s new Sunreef ULTIMA 88 yacht: What can guests expect from the football icon’s vessel?

Lionel Messi is adding another luxury vessel to his collection, but his latest yacht purchase is not intended solely for private escapes.

Lionel Messi’s new yacht: Five things to know The Argentina football legend has ordered a Sunreef ULTIMA 88 power catamaran that will eventually become part of his MIM Ocean yacht charter business in the Balearic Islands.

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The 28.4-metre vessel is under construction at Sunreef Yachts’ shipyard in Ras Al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Once delivered, it will expand the options available to guests seeking private cruising experiences around the Mediterranean.

Sunreef Yachts announced the order on 13 October, welcoming Messi to its group of high-profile owners. The company has not disclosed the price paid for his yacht or when construction is expected to be completed.

Estimates reported by several outlets put the model’s price at around $9 million to more than $10 million, depending on its specifications, but Messi’s actual purchase price remains unconfirmed

What will Messi’s yacht offer? The ULTIMA 88 is a power catamaran designed to combine the space and stability of a multi-hulled vessel with the sleek profile of a motor yacht. Its layout is built around privacy, entertaining and spending time close to the water.

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According to specialist publication SuperYacht Times, the yacht will feature a full-beam master suite and four guest cabins. It will also have a spacious flybridge, outdoor lounging areas and a dedicated garage for a jet ski.

One of its most distinctive features is Sunreef’s Ocean Lounge. The area is designed to bring passengers closer to the sea, with space for swimming, water sports and relaxation. The yacht will be powered by twin engines rated at 1,000 horsepower each.

These features are intended to make the vessel suitable for both family use and premium charter trips. However, the final interior finishes and other custom specifications have not been publicly detailed.

From family holidays to yacht charters Messi has said that spending time at sea with his family is one reason behind his choice of builder. In a statement released by Sunreef, he said the company's design and features suited his preferences and that he looked forward to enjoying the vessel with his family.

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The order also has a business dimension. MIM Ocean, based in the Balearic Islands, was established through a partnership involving Messi's MIM Hotels brand and yacht specialist Med Cat Yachts.

The new catamaran will broaden the fleet's offering beyond its existing sailing catamarans.

According to YachtCharterFleet, guests will be able to charter the yacht privately once it has been delivered and joined the fleet. No confirmed launch date for bookings has been announced.

The purchase adds a maritime investment to Messi's business interests beyond football. For now, the yacht remains under construction, with its eventual role split between private family time and luxury Mediterranean holidays for paying guests.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.